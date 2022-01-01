Go
Toast

Shelly's Hometown Market

Come in and get some yummy pizza and sandwiches. Make my hometown market your hometown market!

1339 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Onion Rings$4.99
Battered onions fried to perfection
Large Hoagie (12")$7.49
Ham orTurkeywith mayo and provolone cheese on a large italian roll and toasted in the oven
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.99
An SHM popular item! Cripsy chicken on your choice of a wrap with ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Who can go wrong with that combo?
Large French Fries$6.49
Your choice of crispy regular fries, curly fries or handcut fries
Small Customized Pizza (10")$10.49
Hand-stretched 10" fresh dough topped with your choice of meat and veggies
Large Ceasar Salad$8.99
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with parmesan flakes and croutons with the choice of adding chicken
Large Garden Salad$7.49
Iceburg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and black olives, served with your choice of dressing
Small Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
A breaded Mozzerella
Small French Fries$4.99
Your choice of crispy regular fries, curly fries or handcut fries
Large Customized Pizza (16")$15.49
Hand-stretched 16" fresh dough topped with your choice of meat and veggies
See full menu

Location

1339 Main Street

East Wilton ME

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salt and Pepper

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Farmington D....

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

My Dad’s Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doglegs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston