Shuck Station
Raw Bar & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL
68 main st • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
68 main st
Newcastle ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
River House
Come in and enjoy!
King Eider's Pub & Restaurant
Everything a Pub should be!
Water's Edge Restaurant & Bar
Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar offers a relaxed and casual dining experience overlooking the beautiful Sheepscot River. Gather with friends and family for drinks and appetizers in our comfortable lounge areas and around the stone fireplace, then stay for dinner. Or call to order take-out at (207) 579-1800.
BARNHOUSE GRILL & PUB WISCASSET
Come in and enjoy!