Fresh & Co

Globally inspired cuisine prepared with local ingredients in a casual yet sophisticated atmosphere

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1 Bayview Landing • $$

Avg 4 (204 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Ravioli$38.00
Fresh Maine lobster stuffed ravioli, sweet and spicy glaze, black garlic, ricotta, scallions.
Filet Mignon$38.00
Filet Mignon, roasted fingerling, cippolini onions, blue cheese butter, demi glace, asparagus, herbs GF
Simple Salad$10.00
Farm greens, mustard cider vinaigrette, pickled onion, cheddar GF. Vegetarian.
Lobster stew$18.00
Fresh picked Maine lobster, cream, sherry, paprika GF
JFC$26.00
Japanese Fried Chicken, Okonomiyaki (savory Japanese pancake), hoisin mayo, pickled daikon radish.
Beets & Sweets$16.00
Roasted two-colored beets, fresh ricotta, pepitas, honey, oranges, baby greens
Papardelle$29.00
Fresh pasta, veal, pork, Midgard Meadows lamb, tomatoes, cream, parmesan
Bread Service$3.00
Oyster Rockefeller$18.00
Pemaquid Jumbos, roasted, spinach, cream, bacon, Pernod Gluten Free
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Bayview Landing

Camden ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
