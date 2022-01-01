Fresh & Co

Natalie's Restaurant

An ideal destination for your culinary vacation. Natalie’s offers fine dining in a warm atmosphere of lighthearted sophistication.

The colorful culture and cuisine at Natalie’s are framed by an idyllic location, overlooking the harbor in Camden, Maine.

At Natalie’s, we have redefined fine dining, and the innovation of our award-winning chefs has earned us numerous culinary awards. Most notably, we were honored to be the first and only restaurant in Maine to receive the prestigious OpenTable Diners’ Choice Top 100 Best Restaurant In America Award.

At Natalie’s, you will savor a menu that celebrates an entirely fresh approach to the very best ingredients. Our Executive Chefs seek out the harvest of Maine fishing boats, farms, and gardens and transform these honest, unsullied ingredients into distinctively new presentations reflecting modern fine dining cuisine while showcasing Maine’s bounty.

