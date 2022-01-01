Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
9500 W Sahara Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9500 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Express
Come in and enjoy!
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara
Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.
Vegas Poke Company
Fast, fresh and friendly Hawaiian poke. Dine in, take out and outdoor dining.
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
“Home of the Fresh Baked Pita Bread and Authentic Lebanese Cuisine”