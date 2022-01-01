Silver Dollar Pizzeria

Go
Made-to-order pizza and burgers with fresh ingredients in a cozy rustic setting. Full bar and brand new patio with seasonal drink specials.
Our outdoor patio features events with live bands, visit our Facebook page for upcoming events!

218 Main St

Popular Items

BLT$11.60
Potato Bun, Six Slices of Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
The Texan$8.50
Crispy Bacon & Sliced Jalapenos
Build Your Own$14.99
Cheese with Red Sauce
Chicken Wings$10.00
Waffle Fries$6.95
Fried & sprinkled with sea salt
Extra Sauce
Maui Wowie$18.00
White Out$21.25
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken & Bacon
Garden Basket$10.25
Deep fried Pickles, Zucchini, Onion Rings & Green Beans
218 Main St

Stites ID

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Coffee Can

The Tin Can Coffee Van

Clearwater Brewing Co. - beer :30 taproom

Come in and enjoy!

Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant

The Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant is nestled in the town of Kamiah in central Idaho. We specialize in baking bread but also have a wide menu for breakfast and lunch. One thing that a lot of people do not know is that we also are a tea house! Come on in and settle in for a meal or stop by for a cup of delicious tea.

The Hub Bar and Grill

The place where Communities gather.

