Sizzle Pie
For immediate help regarding your order, please call the shop at (503) 234-7437, Option 1.
For general questions and feedback, please email CustomerService@SizzlePie.com. For general information, please visit us at SizzlePie.com
949 SW OAK ST
Location
949 SW OAK ST
Portland OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Urban Creperie
Come in and enjoy! Sweet and Savory Crepes made with local and organic ingredients.
Draft beer and wine.
Greenleaf Juicing
Come in and enjoy!
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.
Papi Chulo's - Pearl
Come in and enjoy!