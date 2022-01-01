Go
Toast

SLURP RAMEN

Japanese ramen right here in downtown Port Jefferson. Fun and casual, come and try some Japanese comfort food favorites!

109 West Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Slurp Spicy Ramen$13.39
The Slurp Spicy is a spicy sesame TanTan Soup and comes with ramen noodles • Soboro lightly sweet marinated ground pork • Scallions. Make it vegetarian by removing the pork!
KIDS Classic Ramen$5.25
Kara-Agé Fried Chicken Bowl$10.97
Japanese Kara-Agé Fried Chicken starts with white rice topped with Hawaiian BBQ sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions
Slurp Classic Ramen$12.75
The Slurp Classic comes with a Full Bodied Tonkotsu Pork Soup • Ramen Noodles • Slow-Cooked Chashu Pork-Belly • Slurp Egg* • Scallions • Red Ginger
Pork Bun (1)$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Chashu pork belly, Cucumber, Spicy Sweet Sauce and Japanese mayo
Slurp Vegan Ramen (Slurp Fresh)$13.39
The Slurp Vegan is a full bodied white miso vegan soup and comes with ramen noodles • Tofu • Corn • Cabbage • Scallions • Red Ginger
Slurp Smooth Ramen$12.75
The Slurp Smooth is a Soy Sauce Soup and comes with ramen noodles • Japanese Fried Chicken • Slurp egg* • Scallions • Red Ginger • Nori Seaweed
Hawaiian BBQ Bowl$10.97
The Hawaiian BBQ Rice Bowl starts with white rice topped with lightly sweet Soboro marinated ground pork, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions
Veggie Bun (1)$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Tempura fried vegetables, Okonomi sauce and Japanese mayo
Chicken Bun (1)$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Kara-agé Fried Chicken, Cucumber, Spicy Sweet Sauce and Japanese mayo
See full menu

Location

109 West Broadway

Port Jefferson NY

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pasta Pasta

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Spy Coast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Whiskey Barrel

No reviews yet

Barrel Strength Quality

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston