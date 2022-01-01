Go
Toast

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

SPILL THE BEANS 7am-5pm | 7 days a week -
THE SMOKING GUN 3pm-10pm M-F & 11am-10pm Sat & Sun

555 Market Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$4.50
San Dieggo$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, thick cut peppered bacon, fried egg, american & pepper jack cheese, cayenne aioli
Mc Lovin'$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
Basic Sitch$4.20
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, milk
Cinna-Bee$4.20
Honey, homemade cinnamon simple syrup, espresso, milk
Roll Your Own Bagel$4.99
Your choice of bagel, toasted with your choice of butter and/or spread
Vanilla Latte$5.00
Vanilla, espresso & milk
Blondie Mocha$4.20
White chocolate, brown sugar-macadamia syrup, espresso, milk
See full menu

Location

555 Market Street

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trailer Park After Dark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poke Vida

No reviews yet

Poke Vida is now open in San Diego's East Village community! We're here to bring you the freshest fish and ingredients, made your way, to keep you living your best life. Eat Poke. Live Vida.

Fairweather

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Henry's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston