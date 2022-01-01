Go
Toast

Soholt Bakery

Over 100 years of providing scratch baked goodies including breads, rolls and cookies.

40 Main Street E

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

40 Main Street E

Mayville ND

Sunday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PORTLAND LIQUOR STORE NEW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charras

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ground Round

No reviews yet

This LOCALLY Owned Ground Round® Grill & Bar is where family and friends can gather to enjoy a wide selection of great food and drinks!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston