Soholt Bakery
Over 100 years of providing scratch baked goodies including breads, rolls and cookies.
40 Main Street E
Location
Mayville ND
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:30 pm
