Go
Toast

Song E Napule - NJ

Come in and enjoy!

106 Park Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gnocchi Sorrentina$20.00
Homemade potato dumplings served in a San Marzano tomato sauce with Fior di latte "Latteria Sorrentina", Parmigiano Reggiano vacche rosse, fresh basil and evoo Letizia from Sicily.
See full menu

Location

106 Park Ave

Rutherford NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Steven's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiorentini Restaurant

No reviews yet

Farm to table authentic Italian food.
Fiorentini's cookery and venue conjure up a contemporary eatery in the heart of Rutherford. Chef Antonio’s menu concentrates on using premium seasonal quality vegetables, sustainable seafood, and the freshest herbs, fitting flawlessly into the modern, light-filled interiors.

DUMPLING DOJO

No reviews yet

Formally known as Big Bowls Little Plates

Bobby Wong’s Tao House - Rutherford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston