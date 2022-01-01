Song E Napule - NJ
Come in and enjoy!
106 Park Ave
Popular Items
Location
106 Park Ave
Rutherford NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Steven's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Fiorentini Restaurant
Farm to table authentic Italian food.
Fiorentini's cookery and venue conjure up a contemporary eatery in the heart of Rutherford. Chef Antonio’s menu concentrates on using premium seasonal quality vegetables, sustainable seafood, and the freshest herbs, fitting flawlessly into the modern, light-filled interiors.
DUMPLING DOJO
Formally known as Big Bowls Little Plates
Bobby Wong’s Tao House - Rutherford
Come in and enjoy!