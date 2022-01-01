Go
Toast

Southern Manners Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

192 East Mills Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hamburger$7.59
Sides
Drinks
Salads
Club$6.79
Large Dressing$0.50
Drinks
Grilled Cheese$5.19
Oatmeal and Yogurt
Sides
See full menu

Location

192 East Mills Street

Columbus NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Horse Cafe

No reviews yet

Your favorite local breakfast and lunch spot.

Azalea Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Purple Onion - Saluda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Horse Out

No reviews yet

Farm-to-table gourmet food has never tasted so good.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston