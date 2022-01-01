Go
Spot Coffee

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

227 Delaware Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
Chicken Feta Wrap$11.90
Spicy Tuna Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
Grilled Cheese Panini$10.65
Western Omelet$10.65
T House Coffee$2.25
Bagel$2.45
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Mike Sandwich$7.10
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

227 Delaware Ave

Buffalo NY

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
