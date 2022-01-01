Go
Welcome to our All Day Cafe now in North Old Town! Serving house made and local artisan goods, soups, salads and sandwiches with Counter Culture Coffee, Bullfrog bagels, and a full craft bar!

529 Montgomery St

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$3.89
Espresso and steamed milk blended together
Bagel - Everything$2.49
Bullfrog Everything Bagel - DC's original bagel, hand-rolled and boiled the old fashioned way.
Sandwich - The Monroe$9.49
Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, and creamy pesto spread served on a french white sub roll
Iced Drip Coffee$2.39
Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, your choice of provolone, cheddar, or swiss and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or multigrain bread.
Iced Latte$3.89
Chai Latte$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Fresh eggs, turkey sausage, cheddar cheese, spinach, & roasted peppers served in a multigrain wrap.
Drip Coffee$2.39
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
Quiche - Quiche Lorraine$7.99
Quiche with Hardwood smoked bacon and Gruyere Cheese served with a side Arugula Salad and Lemon Vinaigrette
Location

529 Montgomery St

Alexandria VA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
