St. Elmos
Welcome to our All Day Cafe now in North Old Town! Serving house made and local artisan goods, soups, salads and sandwiches with Counter Culture Coffee, Bullfrog bagels, and a full craft bar!
529 Montgomery St
529 Montgomery St
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
