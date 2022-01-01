State Bird Provisions

The Anchovy Bar

No reviews yet

The Anchovy Bar is a wine and seafood bar that specializes in West Coast oysters, small fish and sustainably raised shellfish. We work with small producers that favor traditional and antique processes with origin stories that matter and inspire, such as anchovies from Cantabria and L'Escala, Spain and the Amalfi Coast in Italy...sea salts from centuries old salt beds in Sicily...soy and fish sauces produced in the old-world style...essentially ingredients with a strong sense of place, including those from our own 'backyard'. Our pastry kitchen is hard at work baking the breads, crackers and composing beautiful desserts.

