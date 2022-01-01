Go
Sticky's Finger Joint image
Chicken
American

Sticky's Finger Joint

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

375 Reviews

$$

466 Lexington Ave, Suite 165

New York, NY 10017

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

466 Lexington Ave, Suite 165, New York NY 10017

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Joe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickler & Co

No reviews yet

Midtown East Sandwich & Burger Shop

Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Sticky's Finger Joint

orange star4.6 • 375 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston