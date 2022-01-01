Ess-A-Bagel

MOKBAR

New York City’s Mokbar is the passion project of chef Esther Choi, who grew up cooking traditional Korean dishes alongside her grandmother. At Mokbar, which opened in 2014 and has locations in Manhattan’s Chelsea Market and near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, she’s turning out stellar interpretations of classic Korean dishes as well as comforting bowls of ramen infused with traditional Korean flavors.

