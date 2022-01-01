Magnolia Bakery

Our Bloomingdale’s store is located on the Third Avenue side of the Bloomingdale’s flagship store on 59th Street. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.



CUPCAKES • CAKES

1000 3rd Ave • $$