Alidoro

Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients.
We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.

601 Lexington Avenue

Popular Items

Gothamist$17.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
Brando$14.50
smoked chicken, provolone, arugula, sweet roasted peppers
Sara$16.00
smoked chicken, sopressata, calabrian chili cream, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, provolone, hot honey
Chips$2.00
Alyssa$14.50
smoked chicken, arugula, dressing, fresh mozzarella
Build Your Own Sandwich$7.00
Il Sole$15.50
hot sopressata, hot pepper jam, truffle cream, arugula, fresh mozzarella
Pinocchio$15.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Caprese$13.50
arugula, sweet roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Enzo$15.50
hot sopressata, hot spread, hot peppers, arugula, red onion, fresh mozzarella
Location

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
