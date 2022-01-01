Strangelove's
PURVEYORS OF FINE CRAFT BEERS:
Welcome to Strangelove's, in the heart of Center City Philadelphia — or as we like to think of it, our really giant neighborhood. Got questions this site doesn't answer? Get in touch! We'd love to hear from you!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
216 S. 11th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
216 S. 11th Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen
Thank you for your support! Hope you can join us again soon!
Huff Puff BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Double Knot
DK to go!