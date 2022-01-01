Go
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

Contemporary Hunan Cuisine with Health-Conscious Ethos and Localized Ingredients

TAPAS • NOODLES

270 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)

Popular Items

White Rice 白米饭$2.50
White Rice （1）白米饭$2.50
Grandma’s Pork 农家小炒肉$22.00
Ingredients: pork belly, lean pork, garlic, long hot pepper, dark soy sauce.
A classic Hunan dish that every Hunanese recognizes. Pork belly is thin sliced so that it absorbs pepper flavor quickly and creates a salty and savory taste. It is savory, salty and spicy, goes well with rice, chef’s recommendation, spicy alert, soy and gluten allergy.
General Tso’s Chicken 左宗鸡$20.00
Ingredients: dried chili pepper, house-made sweet and sour hot sauce (sugar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, ketchup, aged vinegar).
General Tso's chicken in most American Chinese restaurant is a sweet, piquant, deep-fried chicken dish. Our General Tso chicken is developed based on the original recipe of Chef Peng Chang-Kuei, but less sweet and with a spicy kick. It goes well with rice.
**Soy and gluten allergy, barely spicy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
Sumiao Gyoza (8) 素描锅贴$12.00
Ingredients: pork dumpling (pork, wheat flour, cabbage, water chestnut, soybean oil, canola oil, green onion, garlic, potato starch, sesame oil, rice flour, soy sauce, egg white) five spices dipping sauce.
Juicy pork dumplings paired with unique five-spiced dipping sauce. It is rich in flavor, steamed then pan seared to order.
***Soy, egg, nut, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
Wok’d Fried Rice 湖南腊肉炒饭$18.00
Ingredients: Hunan bacon, lettuce, egg, scallion, salt.
House-made La Rou stir fried with lettuce, rice and light soy sauce. It goes well with any other dishes. Soy allergy
Spicy Popcorn Chicken 进击的湘辣鸡$20.00
Ingredients: Chicken dark meat, dried chili, garlic, ginger, mala sauce, szuan peppercorn, scallion, starch, salt, egg.
**Gluten allergy.
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
Beef On Fire 家乡小炒牛肉$24.00
Ingredients: beef flank, fresno pepper, cilantro, pickled pepper
A traditional Hunan dish with a savory and spicy taste. A combination of red chili and pao jiao is used to add on the layers of spiciness. It is savory and spicy, goes well with rice, chef’s recommendation, spicy alert, soy and gluten allergy.
Spicy Cauliflower 干锅香辣花菜$20.00
Ingredients: white cauliflower, pork belly, garlic, dried chili pepper, scallion, seasoned soy sauce.
Classic Hunan dish. Cauliflower is cut into small pieces and cooked with pork belly. The richness of pork belly gets absorbed by cauliflower with a spicy kick. This dish is dry and fragrant. The natural sweetness of cauliflower blends with richness from pork belly with a tinkle of spice. Chef’s recommendation, top selling veggie dish, can be made pork free, not that spicy, soy, gluten allergy
White Rice 白米饭$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

270 3rd St

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
