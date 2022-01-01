Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

Ingredients: white cauliflower, pork belly, garlic, dried chili pepper, scallion, seasoned soy sauce.

Classic Hunan dish. Cauliflower is cut into small pieces and cooked with pork belly. The richness of pork belly gets absorbed by cauliflower with a spicy kick. This dish is dry and fragrant. The natural sweetness of cauliflower blends with richness from pork belly with a tinkle of spice. Chef’s recommendation, top selling veggie dish, can be made pork free, not that spicy, soy, gluten allergy

