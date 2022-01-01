Go
Toast

SuperScoops

Homemade Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Ice Cream Cakes and Espresso .

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM

58 Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Kiddie Soft Serve$2.59
Single Scoop$3.71
One scoop of hard Ice Cream in your choice of cup or cone
Triple Scoop$6.01
Three scoops of hard Ice Cream in your choice of cup or cone
MilkShakes / Frappes$6.32
Any Ice Cream Flavor, Milk, Whip Cream
Bo'ned Wings$16.49
10 PCS of Wings served crispy with sauce on the side. Please allow 20 MIN for prep
Sundae Hard$7.18
Two scoops of hard Ice Cream in a cup with your choice of One Dry Topping, One Wet Topping, Whipped Cream, Nuts and a Cherry
5 PCS Tenders w/Fries$14.20
5 Pieces of Breaded Tenders with fries
Hand Packed Pint To Order$7.02
Hand Packed Pint of your favorite flavor. Average weight can range between 12-16oz .
Parfait$5.99
Soft Serve w/two layers of toppings
Double Scoop$4.98
Two scoops of hard Ice Cream in your choice of cup or cone
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

58 Main St

Henniker NH

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dimitri's Pizza

No reviews yet

Dimitri's Pizza is located in Contoocook, a village within Hopkinton and within a stone's throw of several sites of interest including the Contoocook Railroad Bridge and the Contoocook Railroad Depot.
Dimitri's Pizza has a casual, family dining atmosphere which everyone can enjoy!
Don't forget to stop by during the summer to try our home made, locally created ice cream at the front service counters and enjoy a view of the Contoocook River while dining at the outdoor seating area!

Snack Shot Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to Snack Shot! Adventure Games outdoor dinning experience. Everything is cooked to order and we use fresh premium products. Din-in or Take Out!
Please note: All fried food at Snack Shot is fried in rendered pork fat. Try it out. Its SUPER Yummy.

TollBooth Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Barn at Bull Meadow

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Barn at Bull Meadow!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston