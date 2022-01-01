Go
Ototo Sushi - image
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Ototo Sushi -

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

6415 Reviews

$$

2558 Laning Rd

San Diego, CA 92106

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Ninja$10.50
Simple California Roll with Spicy Tuna, Green Onions, and Ponzu Sauce on Top
Beef Yakiniku$14.95
What Happens when Sliced Tender Meats Onion? You get Yakiniku. Get it?
Chicken Katsu Curry$13.95
Fried Chicken Meets Japanese Curry Equals Happily Ever After
Lemon Cilantro$11.50
Sliced Lemons Cilantro, Raw Salmon, Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Citrus Ponzu Sauce
Gyoza$6.50
Pan Fried Dumplings

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

2558 Laning Rd, San Diego CA 92106

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

No reviews yet

Returning to Liberty Station this Fall 2020!

The Pigs Gig

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slaters 50-50

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Bar

No reviews yet

Goodbar is Point's Loma's newest bar where you can casually enjoy a delicious cold beer, cocktail, watch sports, and enjoy all types of fun events!

Ototo Sushi -

orange star4.2 • 6415 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston