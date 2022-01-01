Go
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

In 2015, the concept of SVL Souvlaki Bar was created to fill the vacancy in the market for a high quality and authentic Greek Yeero, a principal in Greece and an ever-present symbol of Greek culture internationally. SVL Souvlaki Bar was conceived by Astoria -based resident Founder Peter Katsiaris.
The concept behind SVL Souvlaki Bar was created around the Yeero (a term from the phonetic spelling of the word “gyro”) as the prominent point. Years were spent creating this concept before we opened the “Modern Fast-casual” Greek restaurant in November of 2015 in the vast multi-cultural neighborhood of Astoria. Today, SVL Souvlaki Bar is thriving with additional expansion plans underway.

30-18B Astoria Blvd

Popular Items

Hand-cut Fries$5.50
Hand-Cut GPOD potatoes fried in Canola Oil. Vegan friendly.
(NO PEANUT OIL)
Beef & Lamb Yeero$11.45
Greek Fries$7.50
Hand-Cut GPOD potatoes double dipped and topped with crumbled imported Feta Cheese and freshly ground Oregano from the highest mountain in Greece. Mt. Taigetos.
Pork Yeero$8.95
Tzatziki 2oz.$1.00
Chicken Souvlaki$4.00
Chicken Yeero$8.95
SVL Sauce 2oz.$1.00
Pork Souvlaki$4.00
Chicken Souvlaki$8.95
Location

30-18B Astoria Blvd

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
