Astoria Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Astoria restaurants
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Astoria

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hand-cut Fries$5.50
Hand-Cut GPOD potatoes fried in Canola Oil. Vegan friendly.
(NO PEANUT OIL)
Grilled Shrimp$6.50
Chicken Souvlaki$4.00
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
BLEND ASTORIA

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

Takeout
Popular items
Churrasco$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Arepa Cups$10.00
Sweet corn cakes with braised beef short rib, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice, chicken, mango beurre blanc and tostones.
More about BLEND ASTORIA
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Soulvlaki Sticks$7.95
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PORK. SERVED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE, AND WARM PITA.
Fresh Cut Fries$4.25
Hand cut fresh fries. Seasoned with herbs and sea salt.
2 Pork Gyro$9.95
2 Toasted Pitas Stuffed With Slow Roasted Pork, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Cut Fries & Your Choice Of Sauce
More about Pita Pan
Jimbos Restaurant & Bar

3005 Astoria Blvd, Astoria

Takeout
More about Jimbos Restaurant & Bar
Queen's Room

3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seared Salmon$28.00
Autumn Grain Bowl$14.00
Chicken Wings$15.00
More about Queen's Room

