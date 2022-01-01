Go
Toast

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar

Located at the base of Schweitzer Mountain Resort you will find home-style comfort food, made with high-quality ingredients, served in generous portions, all at a reasonable price. Add 20 (4K) televisions for great game viewing and a full bar and you’ve found the recipe for Sweet Lou’s success.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

477272 Hwy 95 • $$

Avg 4 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fish$15.99
Hand-battered wild Alaskan cod in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of one side.
Kids' Mac & Cheese$4.99
A version of the adult entrée but toned down for tiny palates.
Caesar Salad$11.99
Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar and topped with chicken.
Pork Ribs$23.99
Half rack of slow smoked pork ribs. Caramelized with your choice of BBQ sauce: house or bourbon
Beef Cheeseburger*$12.99
Ground Certified Angus Beef topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes.
Kids' Chicken Tenders$4.99
Three chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cobb Salad$16.99
Chicken, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, avocado and blue cheese crumbles. Served with you favorite Litehouse dressing.
Tailgate Egg Rolls$9.99
Egg rolls stuffed with cream cheese, jalapenos, and mixed cheese. Served with homemade jalapeno jelly.
60/40 Burger$14.99
We ground beef and bacon together in harmony for the ultimate bacon cheese burger. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato an onion.
Bacon Mac & Cheese$15.99
Bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms in a cheddar and jack cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread. No sides with this entree.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

477272 Hwy 95

Ponderay ID

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jalapenos Sandpoint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arlo’s Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A & P Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cavanaugh's at Priest Lake

No reviews yet

Sandy beach, sunset views, delicious food and Moments Created Daily!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston