Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar
Located at the base of Schweitzer Mountain Resort you will find home-style comfort food, made with high-quality ingredients, served in generous portions, all at a reasonable price. Add 20 (4K) televisions for great game viewing and a full bar and you’ve found the recipe for Sweet Lou’s success.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
477272 Hwy 95 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
477272 Hwy 95
Ponderay ID
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
