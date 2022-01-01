Go
We serve delicious, scratch-made Street Tacos! We offer great appetizers, a wide-diverse menu of fun and exciting tacos and more favorites like a freshly ground burger, or our hot and tasty churros!

TACOS

3126 W Lake St • $$

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)

Popular Items

Taberna Nachos$9.00
Our Nachos are served with our House-Made White Cheese Queso, Freshly Grilled Corn Salsa, Jalapenos, Cilantro and Sour Cream. Add your favorite Protein like Chicken or Beef to your Nachos for $2.00
Crispy Shrimp Taco$3.75
Crispy Shrimp, Creamy Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Baja Sauce, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Elote$5.00
Our Signature Elote!
Grilled Corn with Cotija Cheese, Smokey Adobe Crema and our Signature Baja Sauce, Garnished with Cilantro
3 Taco Combo$16.00
Our Three Taco Combo is Perfect for any guest who wants a little of Everything! Choose any Three Tacos you want! Accompanied with our Signature Elote and your choice of Rice or Beans. (When selecting duplicates of tacos please use the "special request" to order the correct amount of duplicate tacos)
Carnitas Taco$3.75
Our Signature Carnitas, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Pollo (Chicken) Taco$3.75
Grilled Chicken, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
Grilled , Smokey-Marinated Pork, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Baja Fish Taco$3.75
Crispy Fried Fish, Creamy Slaw, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Baja Sauce and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Carne Asada (Steak) Taco$3.75
Grilled Steak, Freshly Chopped Onions, Cilantro and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Chips and Queso$8.00
Our House-Made Queso is made with White Cheese and Special Seasonings. Served with our White Corn Tortilla Chips
Location

3126 W Lake St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
