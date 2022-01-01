Go
Toast

Taco Flats

Tacos on homemade tortillas, craft beer and cocktails. Enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

5520 Burnet Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo Asado$6.00
grilled chicken breast, seasoned cabbage, aioli, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado
Queso w/ Chips
Chips with queso, chorizo, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno
Chilango Shrimp$7.00
grilled or battered wild gulf caught shrimp, seasoned cabbage, avocado, fried leeks, cilanto, aioli
El Hippie$5.50
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, escabeche, grilled onion, guacamole
Guacamole w/ Chips$9.00
Chips with guacamole, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno
Spicy Frozen Margarita$14.00
16 ounces
blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, jalapeno agave
Pirata$8.00
grilled jack cheese, grilled beef fajita, refried black beans, grilled onion, cilantro
Al Pastor$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
Carne Asada$6.50
grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, grilled jalapeno, cilantro
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5520 Burnet Rd

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucy's Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fonda San Miguel

No reviews yet

Fonda San Miguel opened in 1975. We specialize in traditional Mexican cuisine.

EL Tacorrido - Burnet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

No reviews yet

We have created a unique Austin dining experience that features the best of modern Asian comfort food with a Southern twist. Over the years, we have grown from a single food truck to multiple brick and mortar restaurants, a full-service catering company, a venue space, and an airport unit. We are proud to offer a range of experiences from dinner and a cocktail at our restaurant on Burnet Road to a plated service wedding catering at one of Austin’s beloved venues.
Austin, let’s #getpeached.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston