Tasty Table Event Catering
Come on in and enjoy!
MACARONS • CAKES
215 N Church St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
215 N Church St
Murfreesboro TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Liquid Smoke
Cheers to beers!
The Alley on Main
Scratch made restaurant in downtown Murfressboro, catering available!
Local Taco - Murfreesboro
Come in and enjoy!
Party Fowl
Nashvilles first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.