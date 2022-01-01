Go
TAXIM image

TAXIM

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2055 Reviews

$$

1558 N Milwaukee

Chicago, IL 60622

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1558 N Milwaukee, Chicago IL 60622

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Amaru

No reviews yet

Pan-Latin

The StopAlong

No reviews yet

A neighborhood spot for the kid in all of us, offering pizza, burgers, and a full bar, in a fun & friendly environment.

Paradise Park

No reviews yet

Welcome to Paradise! Pizza + Patio

Dove's Luncheonette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TAXIM

orange star4.4 • 2055 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston