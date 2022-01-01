Go
Toast

Paulie Gee's Wicker Park

We're a NY slice joint but don't miss out on our awesome breakfast sandwiches!

PIZZA

1566 N Damen Ave • $$

Avg 4 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese$24.00
Classic Red Sauce and Mozzarella
Big Bad Wolf$33.00
Red Sausce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Housemade Bacon Jam
Logan ZADDY$34.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon Jam, Ricotta, Basil, Parmesan, And Hot Honey
Build Your Own Pizza - Half & Half$24.00
Side of Ranch$0.50
Pepperoni$28.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni
Sausage, Egg, Cheese, & Sriracha Aioli$7.00
Mike's Hot Honey Packet$1.00
Build Your Own Pizza - Whole Pie$24.00
Crispy Potatoes$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

1566 N Damen Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piece Out

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

One Off Hospitality Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston