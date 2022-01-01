Go
Toast

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE • $

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)

Popular Items

The Balboa$12.00
Thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, and mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, American cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, on sourdough. Served w/ chipotle mayo dipping sauce.
Seasoned Fries$3.25
Chicken Tenders$7.50
Served w/ your choice of Dipping sauce. 4 per order.
The Caprese$9.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, cracked black pepper and fresh basil on sourdough. Served w/ creamy pesto mayo dipping sauce.
Fried Mac N' Cheese Bites$6.50
Served with Creamy Ranch Dip. 5 per order
The Popper$10.00
Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, fresh jalapeño slices and bacon on sourdough bread. Served w/ chipotle mayo dipping sauce.
Tater Tots$3.50
The Mac$11.00
American cheese, cheddar cheese spread and housemade macaroni and cheese on Texas toast. Served w/ tomato soup dipping sauce.
The Tenderizer$12.00
Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon, fried chicken tenders and tendy sauce on Texas toast. Served w/ ranch.
The OG$8.00
American and Cheddar Cheese Spread on Texas Toast. Served with Tomato Soup Dip.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1365 N MILWAUKEE AVE

CHICAGO IL

Sunday10:30 am - 5:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 5:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

etta

No reviews yet

At etta, we aren’t reinventing the wheel, we are simply doing things better. etta is an inexpensive neighborhood restaurant that serves delicious, wood-fired food in a relaxed setting.

Ina Mae Tavern

No reviews yet

A Tribute to New Orleans by Chef Brian Jupiter.

En Hakkore 2.0

No reviews yet

Eat, Enjoy, and Be Happy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston