Terra
Terra is a Chef driven neighborhood bistro focused on highlighting the beauty of local produce. Menus change weekly and seasonally.
100 State Street
West Columbia SC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
