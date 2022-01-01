Go
Thai Fresh

We are now open for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as to go and carryout orders!

ICE CREAM

909 W Mary St • $$

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup Coconut Soup 8oz$6.39
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
Vegetarian Egg Rolls-Not Gluten Free$4.93
Not gluten free. Cabbage, fungus mushrooms, celery, soy sauces, and eggs.
Egg rolls are fried items, we do not serve fresh spring rolls. Two small Egg rolls are made with glass noodles (or bean thread noodles), dried fungus mushrooms (or wood ear mushrooms), cabbage, celery, black pepper, light and dark soy sauce, sugar, eggs, and vegetable oil. The ingredients are stirred fry together and then rolled in\tnon-gluten free (contain wheat flour) wrappers and then deep-fried to order. It is served with sweet and sour sauce (sugar, water, white vinegar, garlic and dried Thai chilies)
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Cabbage, celery, cilantro, fungus mushrooms, bean thread noodles(glass noodles), dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, sugar, soybean oil, garlic, EGGS.
\t\t\t\t\t
Served with sweet and sour sauce: Vinegar, salt, sugar, thai chilies, garlic, water.
Bowl Coconut Soup 16oz$9.93
"tom kha" Lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
Pad Sea Ew
Flat rice noodles in a light and sweet soy sauces w/egg, and chinese broccoli
Flat rice noodles with fried garlic, light and sweet soy sauces w/egg & Chinese broccoli. This is a Thai street noodle classic. You will see more of this dish than Pad Thai on the street of Thailand. It is recommended with pickled serranos.
\t\t\t\t\t
Soy bean oil, Wide Noodles, garlic, Egg, Gailan (When not in season substituting deep purple and green beans), Garnish with Ground White pepper
\t\t\t\t\t
Pad Se Ew Sauce: Light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar. Pad Se Ew Sauce is always vegetarian.
Rice Balls$3.93
White rice is mixed with red curry paste, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and sliced kaffir lime leaves then formed into small balls and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce
Love Meal (Always cooked w/ Avocado Oil)
Clean meal with seasonal green vegetables ginger, a pinch of salt and avocado oil. (currently being made without sweet potato)
Originally created for Kim Love as part of a yoga retreat/ detox cleanse and did not include a protein. However, we now offer this dish with any of our protein options. Don’t let the simplicity of this dish fool you; it’s delicious.
Variety of 3-4 seasonal veggies stir fried in avocado oil and ginger. Will always contain green veggies and sweet potatoes (when in season), never mushrooms.
Green Curry
Kaeng Keaw Waan" Bright and very spicy w/ Thai basil.
The spiciest of all curries.
\t
Curry paste ingredients: fresh chili pepper, garlic, chinese ginger, shallot, lemongrass, salt, sweet basil, kaffir lime, sugar, spices (coriander seeds, pepper, cumin, cardamom, turmeric), galangal, fresh coriander\t
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
Masaman Curry (Always W Onions)
With onions and a choice of selected vegetables. Sweet, sour, and a little bit spicy.
All of our curries are coconut milk based, choose a protein 2 veggies or have the chef choose for you and a side of rice. For meat proteins, fish sauce will be used to finish the dish. For vegan proteins, soy sauce is used.
Curry paste ingredients: garlic, sugar, soybean oil, dried chili pepper, tamarind juice, shallot, salt, lemongrass, spices (coriander seeds, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, lesser galangal, cloves), lime leaves, galangal
Drunken Noodles
“Pad Kee Mao”spicy w/ mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots or green beans(depending on availability), onions, Thai chilies, and Thai basil.
Flat rice noodles garlic, shallots and Thai chilies. It is stirred fry w/ mushrooms, onion, bell pepper (or carrots, or green beans whatever in season), & Thai basil. The sauce has fish sauce (or soy sauce), sugar and dark soy sauce.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), wide rice noodles, mushrooms, onions, carrots or bell peppers whichever are in season, Thai basil
\t\t\t\t\t
Drunken Spice Mix: Shallots, Thai chili, garlic.
Vegetarian Drunken Sauce: Light and dark soy sauce, sugar
Fish Sauce Drunk Sauce: Fish sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar
Pad Thai
Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.
Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice
\t\t\t\t\t
Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili
Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar
Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

909 W Mary St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

