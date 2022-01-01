Go
Thai ginger

Superior ingredients and a healthy approach.
Thai Ginger insists on the very best for our
Loyal customers
Please inform us of any food allergies or dietary preferences.

1045 Washington Blvd.

Popular Items

60. Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg and scallion, Chinese broccoli
Happy Meal for 2$35.00
2.Spring Rolls (4 pc)$8.00
Crispy roll stuffed with vermicelli and vegetable with plum sauce.
66. Pad Thai
Stir fried with rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and crushed peanut.
25. Red Curry
Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean and basil.
6.Shumai (6 pcs)$7.00
Shrimp dumpling served with garlic soy sauce
7. Dumplings (6 pcs)$9.00
Steamed dumpling stuffed with chicken, served with garlic soy sauce.
61.Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, carrot, onion and pineapple
64. See-Ew
Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, garlic and Chinese broccoli.
65.Drunken Noodle
Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, chili, garlic, onion, pepper in Thai style spicy chili sauce
Location

Trenton NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
