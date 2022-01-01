Go
Thai In Town

Authentic Thai Street Food. All cooked by our experienced Thai chefs.

110 Hwy17 S. North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Spring Roll (4)$8.00
cabbage, clear noodle, celery, shitake mushroom, potato
Drunken Noodle$14.00
Bell pepper, basil, baby corn.
Gyoz tod (6)$7.00
Fried pork Gyoza serve with sweet chili sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Jasmine rice, pineapple, Raisin, egg, cashew nut, scallion.
Nam Tuk$17.00
Larb seasoning, onion, cilantro, scallion, cucumber.
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodle, Pad Thai sauce, bean sprout, chives.
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Jasmine rice, pineapple, Raisin, egg, cashew nut, scallion.
Wonton Soup$13.00
Pork wonton, pork broth, yu Choy, top with fried garlic.
Crab Rangoon (4)$7.00
Cream cheese, imitation crab meat, taro, seasoning.
wrap in wonton.
Location

Myrtle Beach, SC SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
