Go
Toast

The Angry Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

1620 US Route 76

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1620 US Route 76

Hiawassee GA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Original Hot Dog Factory - Village Shoppes at Simonton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bearden Beer Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos & Tequilas

No reviews yet

Made fresh every single day, our menu covers everything from your favorite Mexican specialties like mouth-watering taquitos tradicionales to modern-day takes like our skinny tacos. We also offer plenty of vegetarian and custom options, as well as a tasty selection of signature drinks and ice-cold margaritas prepared with our vast selection of tequilas. We will elevate your senses. That’s our promise!

Flapjack's (Gatlinburg #6)

No reviews yet

Welcome! We've been serving up country-style breakfasts for quite some time now. We're sure you'll enjoy our cozy atmosphere and fresh, scratch-made comfort food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston