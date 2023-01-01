- Home
Mary's Southern Grill 1615 GA-17 #104
1615 GA-17 #104
Young Harris, GA 30582
Eye Opener Dishes
Option 1
eggs cooked your way, with your choice of 1 bread, and 1 breakfast side
Option 2
eggs cooked your way, with your choice of 1 meat, 1 side, and 1 bread
Option 3
eggs cooked your way, served with your choice of 1 signature meat, 1 side, and 1 bread
BYO Breakfast Platter
Hungry Herschel
Breakfast Bowl
eggs scrambled, topped & with a layer of grits & crumbled bacon - all in a bowl
The Herbert
Pancake My Day
BYO Bowl
Biscuits & Sandwiches
Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit
Bacon Egg Biscuit
Bacon Cheese Biscuit
Bacon Biscuit
Sausage Egg Cheese Biscuit
Sausage Egg Biscuit
Sausage Cheese Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit
Tenderloin Egg Cheese Biscuit
Tenderloin Egg Biscuit
Tenderloin Cheese Biscuit
Tenderloin Biscuit
Egg Biscuit
Egg Cheese Biscuit
Cheese Biscuit
Butter Biscuit
Biscuit NO Butter
Tyler's Glorious Grilled Cheese Biscuit
cheddar & pepper jack, bacon, and tomato
Which Came First?
a fried chicken biscuit topped with an egg
Breakfast Club
a sandwich with two over medium eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
Biscuit(s) & Gravy
The Flying Saucer
Build Your Own
Omelets
Everything Bada-Bing! Omelet
sautéed ham, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, & cheese
Western Omelet
sautéed ham, green peppers, & onions, topped with cheese
Chili & Cheese Omelet
our glorious, Mary’s made chili, topped with cheese
Spinach & Cheese Omelet
delicious, sautéed spinach & lots of cheese
The Edgy Veggie Omelet
sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, & cheese
The Sleek Greek Omelet
sautéed spinach, tomato, & feta cheese
Simple & Cheesy Omelet
just. cheese. yum.
Meat Lover's Omelet
Omelet
Just Eggs
Pancakes & French Toast
Porridge & Oatmeal
Health'ish Options
PB&B
peanut butter & bananas on whole wheat toast served with two eggs
Perky Turkey
egg white omelet with spinach, turkey sausage, & tomatoes; served with sliced tomatoes & toast.
Halfway Healthy
a bowl of breakfast potatoes, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, & tomatoes, topped with two over-easy eggs
Two Eggs On A Raft and Wreck 'Em
Oats of Steel Bowl
a bowl of oatmeal, topped with strawberries, blueberries, & pecans, & served with a banana & toast
Kid's Meals
A La Carte
Oatmeal
Cup of Oatmeal
Bowl of Oatmeal
BYO Oatmeal Bowl
Apple Pie Bowl
Smokin' Yolk Bowl
Green Mountain Bowl
Elvis Bowl
Banana Bread Bowl
Better Half's Bowl
Highfalutin Bowl
Carrot Cake Bowl
Oatmeal & Fruit Cup Combo
Oatmeal & Fruit Bowl Combo
Crepes
Limited* Breakfast
Special VIP
Entrees
Local Mountain Trout
Catfish Strips
hand cut & tossed in our own breading & deep fried to a crispy golden brown
Liver & Onions
sliced beef liver, lightly seasoned, floured, & served with grilled onions
Southern Fried Chicken Breast
boneless, hand tenderized, tossed in our own homemade breading, & deep fried to a crispy golden-brown
Grilled Chicken Breast
fresh & boneless, hand tenderized & grilled to perfection; get it blackened or lemon peppered
Chicken Strips
All white meat strips tossed in our own breading & fried crispy & golden; served w/ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard
Chopped Hamburger Steak
8oz.; hand cut, Black Angus chopped steak grilled to order & smothered in grilled onions & gravy
Country Fried Steak
8oz.; breaded, deep fried, & smothered in white pepper gravy
Grilled Ham Dinner
two tender slices of delicious ham, lightly grilled to perfection.
Mary's Grouper
Popcorn Shrimp Entree
Burgers & Dogs
Southwestern Burger
Black & Bleu Burger
bleu cheese crumbles & blackened seasoning
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
grilled mushrooms & swiss cheese
Chili Burger
topped with Mary’s homemade chili
Firehouse Burger
topped with hot sauce, jalapeños, (tip: and pepper jack cheese +.75)
Doug's Patty Melt
topped with grilled onions & cheese on grilled rye bread
The Godfather
grilled ham, jalapeños, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese
The Trio
1 fried egg, 2 slices of cheese, & 3 pieces of bacon
BUILD A BURGER
To Put It Frank Dog
Franks a Lot! Dog
BUILD A DOG
Sandwiches
Ham Samich
shaved ham sandwich with house toppings
Turkey Samich
shaved turkey sandwich with house toppings
Tuna Salad Samich
white Albacore tuna made w/mayo, sweet relish, eggs & celery
Chicken Salad Samich
all white meat, made with mayonnaise, celery, relish & pickles
Egg Salad Samich
truly egg salad... made with just eggs & creamy mayonnaise
BLT Samich
a generous portion of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
Club Samich
Grilled Chicken Samich
hand tenderized & grilled to perfection, on a toasted bun
Chicken Melt Samich
a grilled sandwich with grilled chicken breast topped with onions & cheese; on rye bread
Southern Fried Chicken Breast Samich
hand tenderized, tossed in our homemade breading, fried & served on a toasted bun
Chicken Club Samich
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon & American cheese, on a toasted bun
Malibu Samich
grilled or fried chicken breast. topped with shaved ham & cheese
Buffalo Chicken Samich
our southern fried chicken breast sandwich tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce
Mary's Fried Grouper Samich
delectable fried grouper, with your choice of toppings on a hoagie
Grilled Turkey & Swiss Samich
tender sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Classic French Dip Samich
tender roast beef on a toasted hoagie with Au Jus
Philly Cheese Steak Samich
thinly sliced on a toasted bun smothered in cheese on a toasted bun
Open Face Roast Beef Samich
slow roasted; with homemade mashed potatoes - smothered in gravy
Crazy Mary Samich
buffalo chicken tenders, jalapeño slaw, pepper jack cheese, & pickles on Texas toast
Tyler's Glorious Grilled Cheese Samich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Baked Potatos
Veggie Plates
Cold Plates
Chicken Salad Cold Plate
chicken salad served w/potato salad, slaw, lettuce & tomato
Tuna Salad Cold Plate
tuna salad served w/potato salad, slaw, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Salad Scoop
chicken salad on a bed of fresh lettuce
Tuna Salad Scoop
tuna salad on a bed of fresh lettuce
Build a Cold Plate
Soup & Chili
Lettuce Rejoice
Entree Garden Salad
a mix of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese & a hard-boiled egg
Entree Chicken Chef Salad
fresh garden salad with fried, grilled, or blackened chicken
Entree Greek Salad
a mix of iceberg & romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, oregano & feta cheese
Entree Mountain Chef Salad
fresh garden salad with shaved ham or turkey
Entree Georgia Salad
fresh garden salad with southern fried chicken strips & country ham
Entree Southern Fancy Salad
fresh spinach, pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and apples
Kid's Meals
Sides & Apps
Bread as Side
Baked Potato
Broccoli Salad
Fries
Homemade Chips
Tater Tots
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Garlic Parmesan Skins
Black Eye Peas
Collards
Cottage Cheese
Cream Corn
Dill Potato Salad
Fried Okra
Green Beans
Lima Beans
Mac N' Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Old Fashioned Potato Salad
Pinto Beans
Slaw
Jalapeño Slaw
Boiled Cabbage
Cucumber & Tomato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Potato Cake
Stewed Tomatoes w/Okra
Cantaloupe
Watermelon
Jalapeño Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Chili Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Garlic Parmesan Skins
Soup
Chili
Side Garden Salad
Side Greek Salad
Specials
Quesadilla
Taco Salad
Broccoli Chicken & Rice Casserole
Grilled Malibu Wrap
N.C. Mountain Trout
Mary's famous trout
Catfish
Tater Tot Casserole
Sloppy Joe
Spaghetti
Chicken & Dumplings
Meatloaf
Chicken Livers
Southern BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Salisbury Steak
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Roast Beef Special
Bottomless Coffee
Fountain Drinks
Juice, Milk, & Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Water
Jellies/Jam/Etc
Apple Jam - Maggie Mountain
Apricot Jam - Hits the Spot
Blueberry Jam - Hullabalueberry
Black Cherry Jam - Jerry!
Blackberry Jam - Lip Smackin'
Boysenberry Jam - Boys will be Boysenberry
Elderberry Jam - Silver Fox
Strawberry Jam - Extradinary
Strawberry Rhubarb Jam - Red Rhuby
Red Raspberry Jam (SL) - Snip!
Black Raspberry Jam (SL) - Snap!
Traffic Jam - Wham !Bam! Atlanta!
F.R.O.G. Jam - Kermie's
T.O.E. Jam - Went to Market
Black Bear Jam - Blue Ridge Mtns
Muscadine Jelly - Coastline
Scuppernoug Jelly - N. Cackalacky
Peach Butter - Midnight Train to GA
Caramel Pecan Apple Butter - Ms. G's Secret
Apple Butter - Bottom Jeans
Orange Marmalade - Bell Mtn
Home Goods
3P-CD - Bowl Koozie (2 set)
3P-CD - Bless You Kleenex Jar
Home - Turkish Towel - Flag
Home - Turkish Towel - Designs
Home - College Art - Drawings NCAA
3P-HBL - Cheese Box
Home - Backroads Map
3P-LH - Birdhouse
3P-GV - Book - Imgine This
3P-GV - Book - Amen & Amen
3P-GV - Book - Mountain Musings
3P-ML - Book - Morphie the Caterpillar
3P-ML - Book - Run for the Prize
3P-LH - Piggy Bank
3P-LH - Lady Bug Stand
Stickers
Teleties
Toys
Clothing & Accessories
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Mary’s Southern Grill, or just “Mary’s” to those who’ve visited, is a world-famous restaurant in the heart of Northeastern Georgia, in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains near Lake Chatuge. While visitors from the four-state area are common diners at Mary’s, people visit from the world over to experience southern food as it is meant to be: homemade, delicious, and served with a smile and southern hospitality. Good cookin’ makes you good lookin’ at Mary’s Southern Grill. Come see us!
1615 GA-17 #104, Young Harris, GA 30582