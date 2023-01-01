Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mary's Southern Grill 1615 GA-17 #104

1615 GA-17 #104

Young Harris, GA 30582

Eye Opener Dishes

Option 1

$2.00+

eggs cooked your way, with your choice of 1 bread, and 1 breakfast side

Option 2

$2.00+

eggs cooked your way, with your choice of 1 meat, 1 side, and 1 bread

Option 3

$2.00+

eggs cooked your way, served with your choice of 1 signature meat, 1 side, and 1 bread

BYO Breakfast Platter

$2.00+

Hungry Herschel

$2.00+

Breakfast Bowl

$2.00+

eggs scrambled, topped & with a layer of grits & crumbled bacon - all in a bowl

The Herbert

$2.00+

Pancake My Day

$5.00

BYO Bowl

Biscuits & Sandwiches

Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit

$1.95

Bacon Egg Biscuit

$1.95

Bacon Cheese Biscuit

$1.95

Bacon Biscuit

$1.95

Sausage Egg Cheese Biscuit

$1.95

Sausage Egg Biscuit

$1.95

Sausage Cheese Biscuit

$1.95

Sausage Biscuit

$1.95

Tenderloin Egg Cheese Biscuit

$1.95

Tenderloin Egg Biscuit

$1.95

Tenderloin Cheese Biscuit

$1.95

Tenderloin Biscuit

$1.95

Egg Biscuit

$1.95

Egg Cheese Biscuit

$1.95

Cheese Biscuit

$1.95

Butter Biscuit

$1.95

Biscuit NO Butter

$1.95

Tyler's Glorious Grilled Cheese Biscuit

$2.90

cheddar & pepper jack, bacon, and tomato

Which Came First?

$1.95

a fried chicken biscuit topped with an egg

Breakfast Club

$1.95

a sandwich with two over medium eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & cheese

Biscuit(s) & Gravy

$4.45+

The Flying Saucer

$8.95

Build Your Own

Omelets

Everything Bada-Bing! Omelet

$3.50+

sautéed ham, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, & cheese

Western Omelet

$3.50+

sautéed ham, green peppers, & onions, topped with cheese

Chili & Cheese Omelet

$3.50+

our glorious, Mary’s made chili, topped with cheese

Spinach & Cheese Omelet

$3.50+

delicious, sautéed spinach & lots of cheese

The Edgy Veggie Omelet

$3.50+

sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach, & cheese

The Sleek Greek Omelet

$3.50+

sautéed spinach, tomato, & feta cheese

Simple & Cheesy Omelet

$3.50+

just. cheese. yum.

Meat Lover's Omelet

$3.50+

Omelet

$3.50+

Just Eggs

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.00

4 Eggs

$5.00

5 Eggs

$5.95

6 Eggs

$6.95

7 Eggs

$7.95

8 Eggs

$8.75

9 Eggs

$9.50

1 Egg White

$3.50

2 Egg Whites

$4.50

3 Egg Whites

$5.50

4 Egg Whites

$6.50

5 Egg Whites

$7.45

6 Egg Whites

$8.45

7 Egg Whites

$9.45

8 Egg Whites

$10.25

9 Egg Whites

$11.00

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes

$3.00+

French Toast

$3.50+

Expressly Presley

$5.00+

Better Half's

$5.00+

Carrot Cake

$5.00+

Big D's Creamy Cakes

$5.00+

Porridge & Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.75+

classic, classy, & classical

Health'ish Options

PB&B

$3.75

peanut butter & bananas on whole wheat toast served with two eggs

Perky Turkey

$5.00+

egg white omelet with spinach, turkey sausage, & tomatoes; served with sliced tomatoes & toast.

Halfway Healthy

$2.00+

a bowl of breakfast potatoes, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, & tomatoes, topped with two over-easy eggs

Two Eggs On A Raft and Wreck 'Em

$8.25

Oats of Steel Bowl

a bowl of oatmeal, topped with strawberries, blueberries, & pecans, & served with a banana & toast

Kid's Meals

#1 Kid's Meal

#2 Kid's Meal

#3 Kid's Meal

A La Carte

Breakfast A La Carte

Oatmeal

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.75

Bowl of Oatmeal

$5.00

BYO Oatmeal Bowl

$5.00

Apple Pie Bowl

$5.00

Smokin' Yolk Bowl

$5.00

Green Mountain Bowl

$5.00

Elvis Bowl

$5.00

Banana Bread Bowl

$5.00

Better Half's Bowl

$5.00

Highfalutin Bowl

$5.00

Carrot Cake Bowl

$5.00

Oats of Steel Bowl

$5.00

a bowl of oatmeal, topped with strawberries, blueberries, & pecans, & served with a banana & toast

Oatmeal & Fruit Cup Combo

$3.75

Oatmeal & Fruit Bowl Combo

$5.00

Crepes

The Classic

$3.50+

Fruitylicious

$3.50+

Ooh La Banana

$3.50+

Tyler's Glorious

$3.50+

The HMS Mary

$3.50+

The Maggie

$3.50+

Pollo Dolce

$3.50+

Great Escrepe

$3.50+

Limited* Breakfast

.99 Short Stack Pancakes

$0.99

$6 Short Stack, Two Eggs, Two Pieces of Bacon

$6.00

Coffee (Church Group)

$1.50

Special VIP

The Kris VIP Special

The Ken VIP Special

The Sandy VIP Special

The Scott VIP Special

The Jacky VIP Special

The Steve & Sue VIP Special

The Jason VIP Special

The Ron & Diane Breakfast

Entrees

Local Mountain Trout

$6.20+

Catfish Strips

$9.70+

hand cut & tossed in our own breading & deep fried to a crispy golden brown

Liver & Onions

$6.20+

sliced beef liver, lightly seasoned, floured, & served with grilled onions

Southern Fried Chicken Breast

$9.20

boneless, hand tenderized, tossed in our own homemade breading, & deep fried to a crispy golden-brown

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.20

fresh & boneless, hand tenderized & grilled to perfection; get it blackened or lemon peppered

Chicken Strips

$3.50+

All white meat strips tossed in our own breading & fried crispy & golden; served w/ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard

Chopped Hamburger Steak

$10.20

8oz.; hand cut, Black Angus chopped steak grilled to order & smothered in grilled onions & gravy

Country Fried Steak

$10.20

8oz.; breaded, deep fried, & smothered in white pepper gravy

Grilled Ham Dinner

$8.20

two tender slices of delicious ham, lightly grilled to perfection.

Mary's Grouper

$8.20+

Popcorn Shrimp Entree

$7.20

Burgers & Dogs

Southwestern Burger

$8.95+

Black & Bleu Burger

$8.95+

bleu cheese crumbles & blackened seasoning

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.95+

grilled mushrooms & swiss cheese

Chili Burger

$8.95+

topped with Mary’s homemade chili

Firehouse Burger

$8.95+

topped with hot sauce, jalapeños, (tip: and pepper jack cheese +.75)

Doug's Patty Melt

$8.95+

topped with grilled onions & cheese on grilled rye bread

The Godfather

$8.95+

grilled ham, jalapeños, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese

The Trio

$8.95+

1 fried egg, 2 slices of cheese, & 3 pieces of bacon

BUILD A BURGER

$8.95+

To Put It Frank Dog

$4.50

Franks a Lot! Dog

$4.50

BUILD A DOG

$4.50

Sandwiches

Ham Samich

shaved ham sandwich with house toppings

Turkey Samich

shaved turkey sandwich with house toppings

Tuna Salad Samich

white Albacore tuna made w/mayo, sweet relish, eggs & celery

Chicken Salad Samich

all white meat, made with mayonnaise, celery, relish & pickles

Egg Salad Samich

truly egg salad... made with just eggs & creamy mayonnaise

BLT Samich

a generous portion of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise

Club Samich

-$1.30

Grilled Chicken Samich

hand tenderized & grilled to perfection, on a toasted bun

Chicken Melt Samich

a grilled sandwich with grilled chicken breast topped with onions & cheese; on rye bread

Southern Fried Chicken Breast Samich

hand tenderized, tossed in our homemade breading, fried & served on a toasted bun

Chicken Club Samich

grilled chicken breast topped with bacon & American cheese, on a toasted bun

Malibu Samich

$0.00+

grilled or fried chicken breast. topped with shaved ham & cheese

Buffalo Chicken Samich

our southern fried chicken breast sandwich tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce

Mary's Fried Grouper Samich

delectable fried grouper, with your choice of toppings on a hoagie

Grilled Turkey & Swiss Samich

tender sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Classic French Dip Samich

tender roast beef on a toasted hoagie with Au Jus

Philly Cheese Steak Samich

$3.50+

thinly sliced on a toasted bun smothered in cheese on a toasted bun

Open Face Roast Beef Samich

$2.75

slow roasted; with homemade mashed potatoes - smothered in gravy

Crazy Mary Samich

buffalo chicken tenders, jalapeño slaw, pepper jack cheese, & pickles on Texas toast

Tyler's Glorious Grilled Cheese Samich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Baked Potatos

You Ol' Spud, You!

$3.75+

Texas-sized potato covered with bacon, cheese, butter & sour cream

Baby, It's Chili

$3.75+

A potato smothered with our famous chili & topped with cheese

BYO Potato Entree

$3.75+

Veggie Plates

Veggie Plate

Cold Plates

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$8.95

chicken salad served w/potato salad, slaw, lettuce & tomato

Tuna Salad Cold Plate

$8.95

tuna salad served w/potato salad, slaw, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Salad Scoop

$3.95

chicken salad on a bed of fresh lettuce

Tuna Salad Scoop

$3.95

tuna salad on a bed of fresh lettuce

Build a Cold Plate

Soup & Chili

Soup

$3.50+

hot, delicious, fresh, & homemade

Mary's Famous Chili

$3.50+

gloriously satisfying chili made from scratch daily

Lettuce Rejoice

Entree Garden Salad

$8.00

a mix of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese & a hard-boiled egg

Entree Chicken Chef Salad

$8.00

fresh garden salad with fried, grilled, or blackened chicken

Entree Greek Salad

$8.00

a mix of iceberg & romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, oregano & feta cheese

Entree Mountain Chef Salad

$8.00

fresh garden salad with shaved ham or turkey

Entree Georgia Salad

$8.00

fresh garden salad with southern fried chicken strips & country ham

Entree Southern Fancy Salad

$8.00

fresh spinach, pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and apples

Kid's Meals

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Nuggests

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kid's 2 Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kid's 3 Veggie Plate

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

$6.00

Sides & Apps

Bread as Side

$0.00

Baked Potato

$3.75

Broccoli Salad

$2.75

Fries

$2.75

Homemade Chips

$2.75

Tater Tots

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Garlic Parmesan Skins

$3.75

Black Eye Peas

$2.75

Collards

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Cream Corn

$2.75

Dill Potato Salad

$2.75

Fried Okra

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.75

Lima Beans

$2.75

Mac N' Cheese

$2.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

$2.75

Pinto Beans

$2.75

Slaw

$2.75

Jalapeño Slaw

$2.75

Boiled Cabbage

$2.75

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$2.75

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

Potato Cake

$2.75

Stewed Tomatoes w/Okra

$2.75

Cantaloupe

$2.75

Watermelon

$2.75

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.95+

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95+

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$5.95

Garlic Parmesan Skins

$4.95

Soup

$3.50+

Chili

$3.95+

Side Garden Salad

$1.10

Side Greek Salad

$3.50

Specials

Quesadilla

$8.55+

Taco Salad

$8.55+

Broccoli Chicken & Rice Casserole

$8.05

Grilled Malibu Wrap

$8.55

N.C. Mountain Trout

$6.20+

Mary's famous trout

Catfish

$9.20+

Tater Tot Casserole

$7.20

Sloppy Joe

$7.20

Spaghetti

$9.95+

Chicken & Dumplings

$8.20

Meatloaf

$5.70

Chicken Livers

$5.70

Southern BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Salisbury Steak

$5.75

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

$6.30

Roast Beef Special

$6.80

Bottomless Coffee

Regular - Bottomless Coffee

$2.50

Decaf - Bottomless Coffee

$2.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Fountain Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.95

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.95

Cherry Coca-Cola

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Mello Yello

$2.95

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.95

Juice, Milk, & Hot Chocolate

Orange Juice

$2.25+

Apple Juice

$2.25+

Tomato Juice

$2.25+

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

Regular Hot Tea

$2.50

Decalf Hot Tea

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

French Vanilla

$2.50

English Tea Time

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Water

Water

Jellies/Jam/Etc

Apple Jam - Maggie Mountain

$7.95

Apricot Jam - Hits the Spot

$7.95

Blueberry Jam - Hullabalueberry

$7.95

Black Cherry Jam - Jerry!

$7.95

Blackberry Jam - Lip Smackin'

$7.95

Boysenberry Jam - Boys will be Boysenberry

$7.95

Elderberry Jam - Silver Fox

$7.95

Strawberry Jam - Extradinary

$7.95

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam - Red Rhuby

$7.95

Red Raspberry Jam (SL) - Snip!

$7.95

Black Raspberry Jam (SL) - Snap!

$7.95

Traffic Jam - Wham !Bam! Atlanta!

$7.95

F.R.O.G. Jam - Kermie's

$7.95

T.O.E. Jam - Went to Market

$7.95

Black Bear Jam - Blue Ridge Mtns

$7.95

Muscadine Jelly - Coastline

$7.95

Scuppernoug Jelly - N. Cackalacky

$7.95

Peach Butter - Midnight Train to GA

$7.95

Caramel Pecan Apple Butter - Ms. G's Secret

$7.95

Apple Butter - Bottom Jeans

$7.95

Orange Marmalade - Bell Mtn

$7.95

Home Goods

3P-CD - Bowl Koozie (2 set)

$15.00

3P-CD - Bless You Kleenex Jar

$15.00

Home - Turkish Towel - Flag

$44.95

Home - Turkish Towel - Designs

$26.00

Home - College Art - Drawings NCAA

$12.00

3P-HBL - Cheese Box

$45.00

Home - Backroads Map

$14.95

3P-LH - Birdhouse

$25.00

3P-GV - Book - Imgine This

$7.95

3P-GV - Book - Amen & Amen

$14.99

3P-GV - Book - Mountain Musings

$9.95

3P-ML - Book - Morphie the Caterpillar

$14.95

3P-ML - Book - Run for the Prize

$14.95

3P-LH - Piggy Bank

$25.00

3P-LH - Lady Bug Stand

$3.00

Stickers

Sticker

$1.25

Teleties

Teleties - - Small Clip

$8.99

Toys

Toy - Grow Bigfoot

$7.00

Toy - Jacob's Ladder

$7.00

Toy - Unicorn Stressball

$2.00

Toy - Slime Egg

$2.00

Toy - Metal Car

$10.00

Toy - Sippin Specs

$5.00

Toy - Mermaid Pen

$2.50

Toy - Food Eraser

$0.50

Baby - Teether

$10.00

Clothing & Accessories

F&F - Earrings - Wood & Macrame

$14.00

F&F - Earrings - Macrame

$11.00

F&F - Wristlet

$15.00

F&F - Keychain

$9.00

Test

Desserts

Dessert from Cooler

$4.95

Piece of Cake

$2.75+

Piece of Pie

$2.75+
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mary’s Southern Grill, or just “Mary’s” to those who’ve visited, is a world-famous restaurant in the heart of Northeastern Georgia, in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains near Lake Chatuge. While visitors from the four-state area are common diners at Mary’s, people visit from the world over to experience southern food as it is meant to be: homemade, delicious, and served with a smile and southern hospitality. Good cookin’ makes you good lookin’ at Mary’s Southern Grill. Come see us!

Location

1615 GA-17 #104, Young Harris, GA 30582

Directions

