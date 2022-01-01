Young Harris restaurants you'll love

Go
Young Harris restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Young Harris

Young Harris's top cuisines

American
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Young Harris restaurants

Firehouse 17 Pizza and More - Young Harris, GA image

 

Firehouse 17 Pizza and More - Young Harris, GA

1717 State Highway 17, Young Harris

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.95
6 pieces of fresh baked dough lathered in melted butter & topped with fresh garlic, parmesan cheese and parsley served with side of marinara
Cinnamon knots$6.95
6 pieces of freshly baked dough lathered in butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar
SUPREME PIZZA - sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, pepperoni,banana Peppers$24.95
SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPER
More about Firehouse 17 Pizza and More - Young Harris, GA
Young Harris Wing House image

CHICKEN WINGS

Young Harris Wing House

1149 Main street, Young Harris

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
5 Wings$7.00
15 Wings$18.00
Wing House Meal (5)$12.00
More about Young Harris Wing House
Brother's at Willow Ranch image

 

Brother's at Willow Ranch

6223 US HWY 76 W., Young Harris

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brother's at Willow Ranch
Mary's Southern Grill image

 

Mary's Southern Grill

1615 GA-17 #104, Young Harris

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mary's Southern Grill
Map

More near Young Harris to explore

Buford

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston