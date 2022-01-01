Young Harris restaurants you'll love
Must-try Young Harris restaurants
More about Firehouse 17 Pizza and More - Young Harris, GA
Firehouse 17 Pizza and More - Young Harris, GA
1717 State Highway 17, Young Harris
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.95
6 pieces of fresh baked dough lathered in melted butter & topped with fresh garlic, parmesan cheese and parsley served with side of marinara
|Cinnamon knots
|$6.95
6 pieces of freshly baked dough lathered in butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar
|SUPREME PIZZA - sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, pepperoni,banana Peppers
|$24.95
SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPER
More about Young Harris Wing House
CHICKEN WINGS
Young Harris Wing House
1149 Main street, Young Harris
|Popular items
|5 Wings
|$7.00
|15 Wings
|$18.00
|Wing House Meal (5)
|$12.00
More about Mary's Southern Grill
Mary's Southern Grill
1615 GA-17 #104, Young Harris