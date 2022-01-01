The Angry Oven
Come in and enjoy!
2570 North St. Helen rd
Location
2570 North St. Helen rd
St Helen MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Highway Brewing Company
Located in downtown West Branch, The Highway offers elevated pub fare, 16 taps, and an extensive cocktail menu.
The Highway Brewing Company opened in January 2018 and is located in downtown West Branch, Michigan. Serving delicious flavors in a historical building, The Highway offers a unique atmosphere.
With 6 flagship brews and rotating seasonal offerings all brewed on site, The Highway also features a carefully curated cocktail menu that highlights Michigan spirits.
The Highway’s interior, designed by owners Ethan and Erin Resteiner, pays tribute to the history of the building as the original West Branch Fire Hall. The multi-level brewpub offers the choice to observe Houghton Avenue through the original style windows in the 2nd floor lounge, catch some fresh air on the 2nd floor rooftop patio, or enjoy the main dining room complete with a repurposed brick bar and operating glass garage door.
West Branch Dairy Queen
Come visit and enjoy!
Kue's Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Buck's Country Cookin'
Family style restaurant serving homestyle cooking. We strive on quality, good portions and friendly service. We offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and pizza. Besides our entrées we have homemade desserts that are raved about. Customer favorite .......Grandmas Carrot Cake! We are located in the Plaza East strip at the intersection of M 55 and Houghton Avenue (75 business loop). 2.2 Miles off of exit 212