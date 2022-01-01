Go
Paddle Hard Brewing

Northern Michigan brewpub serving up artisan flatbread pizzas, paninis and new favorites! Under New Ownership.

PIZZA

227 E Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1601 reviews)

Popular Items

Barbecue Chicken Pizza$12.00
Tangy BBQ sauce with roasted chicken, hickory smoked bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Pepper-Only Pizza$8.00
Lots of pepperoni piled on top of our signature mozzarella provolone blend with house made red sauce.
Meat You at the Finish Line Pizza$12.00
One of our PHB favorites: Cheesy artisan flatbread topped with capicola, salami and pepperoni.
Buffalo Chicken Panini$8.00
Pressed panini flatbread stuffed with spicy buffalo ranch sauce, roasted chicken, hickory smoked bacon, red onion and our signature mozzarella provolone blend. Served with Great Lakes potato chips and a pickle spear.
BLT Panini$7.00
Pressed panini stuffed with house made garlic butter sauce, cheddar, mozzarella provolone blend, hickory smoked bacon, chopped romaine lettuce, ripe Roma tomatoes and mayo. Served with Great Lakes potato chips and a pickle spear.
Lobster Mac & Cheese$12.00
Rich white sauce mac & cheese with a layer of buttery lobster topped with toasted breadcrumbs and hickory smoked bacon. Served with toasted flatbread.
Cheesy Bread$6.00
Our signature artisan flatbread topped with melty mozzarella and provolone cheeses and sprinkled with an Italian herb blend; served with house made red sauce.
Bavarian Pretzels and Dip$6.00
Three Bavarian soft pretzels served with your choice of garlic butter, marinara, or beer cheese dipping sauce. Try it with all three!
Chicken Tacos$8.00
(2) Jerk seasoned chicken tacos with black beans & corn, guacamole, red onion, sweet mango, and cheddar cheese. Served with chips and salsa.
Barbecue Chicken Panini$8.00
Tangy BBQ sauce with roasted chicken, hickory smoked bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Served with Great Lakes potato chips and a pickle spear.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

227 E Michigan Ave

Grayling MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
