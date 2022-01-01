Grayling restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayling Restaurant
211 E Michigan Ave, Grayling
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$6.99
Is it breakfast or is it dessert?
2 Buttermilk Hotcakes with a swirl of cinnamon and brown sugar, and topped with homemade cream cheese icing.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.59
Canadian bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted English muffin.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.29
Flour tortilla filled with sausage, onion, green pepper, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, & side of salsa. Choice of potato.
Westside Diner
6301 W M-72, Grayling
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
|Half Biscuits and Gravy
|$4.99
|Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
PIZZA
Paddle Hard Brewing
227 E Michigan Ave, Grayling
|Popular items
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Rich white sauce mac & cheese with a layer of buttery lobster topped with toasted breadcrumbs and hickory smoked bacon. Served with toasted flatbread.
|Pepper-Only Pizza
|$8.00
Lots of pepperoni piled on top of our signature mozzarella provolone blend with house made red sauce.
|Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Tangy BBQ sauce with roasted chicken, hickory smoked bacon, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
Spikes Keg O'Nails
301 N, James Street, Grayling
|Popular items
|Hammy Sammy
|$7.95
|Spike Burger
|$9.95
|Chicken Strips
|$9.95