Dead Bear Brewing Co.
2552 S I-75 Business Loop
Grayling, MI 49738
Food Menu
Small Plates
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Hand dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Hand dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with Ketchup
Beer Battered Pickle Spears
Hand dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing
Chicken Tenders
Crispy strips of golden fried chicken served with a sauce of your choice
Gluten-Free Cornmeal Chicken Tenders
Gluten-Free Option
House-Made Chicken Strips
Mozzarella Sticks
A creamy Wisconsin Mozzarella cheese coated with light batter
Reuben Egg Rolls
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut hand rolled and deep fried. Served with 1,000 Island
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Special house recipe served with naan bread
Veggie Platter
Sliced cucumber, cherry tomato, and naan bread served with hummus
Specialty Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
A classic served on romaine and topped with chicken breast, tomatoes, croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Spicy Thai Noodle Salad
Chicken breast, angel hair pasta in spicy Thai peanut dressing, almonds, sesame seeds, and mandarin oranges served on romaine
House Salad
Fresh cut romaine, shredded cheddar, croutons, sliced cucumber, tomato, and red onion
Dinner
Crispy Golden Cod
Hand cut filets dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to perfection, served with house-made tartar sauce, house chips, and coleslaw. Upgrade your sides for an additional cost. For a healthier option choose dry batter or for a gluten-free option choose pan fried
Pig Tails & Cheese
Our three cheeese mac includes pamesan, cheddar, smoked Gouda, and diced bacon. Topped with panko bread crumbs and browned to perfection. Try it with added meat!
Friday Fish Fry
One Piece Cod
Sides
Hand Crafted Sandwiches
Almost Muffuletta
Salami, Bavarian ham, provolone, Swiss cheese, and olive giardiniera, served on a hoagie roll with a side of house chips
Chicken Sandwich
This gigantic crispy chicken will satisfy your craving! Hand breaded, deep fried, and seasoned to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side of mayo and our house chips. Or try it healthy style with a grilled chicken breast!
Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a fresh tortilla and served with your choice of sauce and house chips. Try it healthy style with grilled chicken breast!
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Bavarian ham, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and don't forget the bacon! Served on Texas toast with a side of house chips. A classic done Dead Bear Style!
Codzilla Sandwich
Deep fried North Atlantic Cod served on a hoagie bun with house-made tar tar sauce on the side. Served with our house chips
Cuban Sandwich
Slow roasted in-house pulled pork, Bavarian ham, provolone cheese, sweet and spicy pickles, and ground mustard on a pressed hoagie bun with a side of house chips
Reuben
Corned beef with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served on grilled rye bread with house-made 1,000 Island with a side of house chips
The Aporkalypse
Slow roasted in-house pulled pork, Bavarian ham, bacon, and cheddar cheese stacked on a hoagie bun with a side of house chips. This specific type of deliciousness could very well create a space rift in time and end all humanity as we know it
Veggie Wrap
Hummus, spinach, tomato, and cucumber wrapped in a fresh tortilla and served with house chips. Upgrade by adding chicken or sauteed mushroom or onion!
BLT
Premium Burgers
All American Angus Burger
A top selling item. No frills, nothing fancy, just a darn good burger. Hand pattied and cooked to order, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion and served with our house chips
El Diablo Oso Burger
If you're looking for flavor, the fresh Angus burger and its glorious toppings will satisfy the devil bear growling in your belly. Topped with mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring as well as lettuce and tomato! Served with our house chips
Eggcellent Burger
This eggstravagant burger is an eggstreme eggsample of how we let our cooks eggspress themselves. They eggceed our eggspectations. Topped with a fried egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bistro sauce. Served with our house chips
Patty Melt
Delicious hand-pattied Angus beef seasoned and cooked to order, topped with melted Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of our house-made 1,000 Island and our house chips
The Aporkalypse Burger
Due to the extreme popularity of the sandwich, we decided to "porkify" a burger. Topped with in-house slow roasted pulled pork, Bavarian ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce. Served with our house chips
Bear Cubs
Desserts
Beer Menu
On Draft
Austin Brothers Raspberry Vanilla Porter
Blake's Hard Cherry Hard Cider
Dead Bear Belle Dog Oatmeal Stout
Dead Bear Draft Cream Soda
Dead Bear Draft Root Beer
Dead Bear Dunkelweizen
Dead Bear Escanaba River Amber Ale
Dead Bear Hefeweizen
Dead Bear Hop Squatch Hopped Tea
Dead Bear Maple Bacon Porter
Dead Bear Paige's 10 Years Here Beer
Dead Bear Pink Yeti Tea
Dead Bear River Gremlin IPA
Dead Bear Saison
Founders Green Zebra
Jolly Pumpkin Oro de Calabaza
Lansing Brewing Amber Cream Ale
Right Brain Who Gose There?
Saugatuck Peanut Butter Porter
Stormcloud Rainmaker Pale Ale
Tripleroot Pack Light Pilsner
Flights
Beer by the Bottle/Can
B. Nektar Zombie Killer
Hard Cider with Honey & Cherry
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
IPA
Blake's American Apple Hard Cider
Bud Light
Domestic
Founders Rubaeus
Fruit Ale
Miller Lite
Domestic
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Domestic
Starcut Pulsar Hard Cider
Semi-Dry
White Claw Blackberry
White Claw Mango
Hard Seltzer
White Claw Pineapple
White Claw Strawberry
Bar Menu
Vodka
Whiskey
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey 101
Crown Royal DBL
Fireball DBL
Jack Daniel's DBL
Jameson DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Maker's Mark DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Wild Turkey 101 DBL
Rum
Mixed Drinks
Red Wine
White Wine
Black Oak Chardonnay Glass
Black Oak Pinot Grigio Glass
Black Oak White Zinfandel Glass
Grand Traverse Sweet Harvest Riesling Glass
Black Oak Chardonnay Bottle
Black Oak Pinot Grigio Bottle
Black Oak White Zinfandel Bottle
Grand Traverse Sweet Harvest Riesling Bottle
Non-Alcoholic
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Apple Juice
Barritts Ginger Beer
Cherry Coke
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Miss Mary's
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull-Sugar Free
Root Beer
Sprite
Tonic Water
Water
Merch
Dead Bear Merch
T-Shirt
Youth T-Shirt
Pullover Hoodie
Zip-Up Hoodie
Button-Up Shirt
Crew Neck
Pint Glass Koozie
Can Koozie
Bottle Opener Keychain
Stickers
Mini Stickers
Pint Glass
Flex Fit Hat
Marble Coaster
Marble Magnet
Blankets
Sunglasses
Tag-A-Brew Short
Tag-A-Brew Long with Charm
Growler Jug
Howler Jug
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
2552 S I-75 Business Loop, Grayling, MI 49738