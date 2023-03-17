  • Home
  • /
  • Grayling
  • /
  • Dead Bear Brewing Co. - 2552 S I-75 Business Loop
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dead Bear Brewing Co. 2552 S I-75 Business Loop

review star

No reviews yet

2552 S I-75 Business Loop

Grayling, MI 49738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Small Plates

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$9.00

Hand dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with Ketchup

Beer Battered Pickle Spears

$9.00

Hand dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Crispy strips of golden fried chicken served with a sauce of your choice

Gluten-Free Cornmeal Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Gluten-Free Option

House-Made Chicken Strips

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

A creamy Wisconsin Mozzarella cheese coated with light batter

Reuben Egg Rolls

$11.00

Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut hand rolled and deep fried. Served with 1,000 Island

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Special house recipe served with naan bread

Veggie Platter

$11.00

Sliced cucumber, cherry tomato, and naan bread served with hummus

Specialty Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

A classic served on romaine and topped with chicken breast, tomatoes, croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Spicy Thai Noodle Salad

$15.00

Chicken breast, angel hair pasta in spicy Thai peanut dressing, almonds, sesame seeds, and mandarin oranges served on romaine

House Salad

$11.00

Fresh cut romaine, shredded cheddar, croutons, sliced cucumber, tomato, and red onion

Dinner

Crispy Golden Cod

$14.00

Hand cut filets dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to perfection, served with house-made tartar sauce, house chips, and coleslaw. Upgrade your sides for an additional cost. For a healthier option choose dry batter or for a gluten-free option choose pan fried

Pig Tails & Cheese

$14.00

Our three cheeese mac includes pamesan, cheddar, smoked Gouda, and diced bacon. Topped with panko bread crumbs and browned to perfection. Try it with added meat!

Friday Fish Fry

$13.00

One Piece Cod

$4.00

Sides

Hand Dipped Onion Rings-Side

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries-Double Portion

$8.00

Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Fries-Double Portion

$10.00

House Chips

$3.00

House Chips-Double Portion

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Hand Crafted Sandwiches

Almost Muffuletta

$14.00

Salami, Bavarian ham, provolone, Swiss cheese, and olive giardiniera, served on a hoagie roll with a side of house chips

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

This gigantic crispy chicken will satisfy your craving! Hand breaded, deep fried, and seasoned to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side of mayo and our house chips. Or try it healthy style with a grilled chicken breast!

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a fresh tortilla and served with your choice of sauce and house chips. Try it healthy style with grilled chicken breast!

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey, Bavarian ham, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and don't forget the bacon! Served on Texas toast with a side of house chips. A classic done Dead Bear Style!

Codzilla Sandwich

$13.00

Deep fried North Atlantic Cod served on a hoagie bun with house-made tar tar sauce on the side. Served with our house chips

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Slow roasted in-house pulled pork, Bavarian ham, provolone cheese, sweet and spicy pickles, and ground mustard on a pressed hoagie bun with a side of house chips

Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served on grilled rye bread with house-made 1,000 Island with a side of house chips

The Aporkalypse

$14.00

Slow roasted in-house pulled pork, Bavarian ham, bacon, and cheddar cheese stacked on a hoagie bun with a side of house chips. This specific type of deliciousness could very well create a space rift in time and end all humanity as we know it

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Hummus, spinach, tomato, and cucumber wrapped in a fresh tortilla and served with house chips. Upgrade by adding chicken or sauteed mushroom or onion!

BLT

$10.00

Premium Burgers

All American Angus Burger

$12.00

A top selling item. No frills, nothing fancy, just a darn good burger. Hand pattied and cooked to order, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion and served with our house chips

El Diablo Oso Burger

$14.00

If you're looking for flavor, the fresh Angus burger and its glorious toppings will satisfy the devil bear growling in your belly. Topped with mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring as well as lettuce and tomato! Served with our house chips

Eggcellent Burger

$14.00

This eggstravagant burger is an eggstreme eggsample of how we let our cooks eggspress themselves. They eggceed our eggspectations. Topped with a fried egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bistro sauce. Served with our house chips

Patty Melt

$13.00

Delicious hand-pattied Angus beef seasoned and cooked to order, topped with melted Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of our house-made 1,000 Island and our house chips

The Aporkalypse Burger

$14.00

Due to the extreme popularity of the sandwich, we decided to "porkify" a burger. Topped with in-house slow roasted pulled pork, Bavarian ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce. Served with our house chips

Bear Cubs

Bear Cub Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Kids meal with three tenders

Bear Cub Mac & Fries

$6.00

Kids Kraft mac n cheese

Bear Cub Burger & Fries

$6.00

Kids burger

Bear Cub Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kids grilled cheese with American cheese

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Rich cake infused with dark chocolate truffle. Guaranteed to fill you with wild delight

Cheesecake

$7.00

New York Style with 100% real cream cheese and pure vanilla on a shortbread cookie crust

Beer Menu

On Draft

Austin Brothers Raspberry Vanilla Porter

$5.50+

Blake's Hard Cherry Hard Cider

$7.00+

Dead Bear Belle Dog Oatmeal Stout

$5.50+

Dead Bear Draft Cream Soda

$4.00+

Dead Bear Draft Root Beer

$4.00+

Dead Bear Dunkelweizen

$5.00+

Dead Bear Escanaba River Amber Ale

$5.00+

Dead Bear Hefeweizen

$5.00+

Dead Bear Hop Squatch Hopped Tea

$5.00+

Dead Bear Maple Bacon Porter

$8.75+

Dead Bear Paige's 10 Years Here Beer

$12.00+

Dead Bear Pink Yeti Tea

$5.00+

Dead Bear River Gremlin IPA

$5.00+

Dead Bear Saison

$6.50+

Founders Green Zebra

$5.00+

Jolly Pumpkin Oro de Calabaza

$14.00+Out of stock

Lansing Brewing Amber Cream Ale

$6.00+

Right Brain Who Gose There?

$6.50+

Saugatuck Peanut Butter Porter

$7.75+

Stormcloud Rainmaker Pale Ale

$5.00+

Tripleroot Pack Light Pilsner

$5.00+

Flights

Flight

Beer by the Bottle/Can

B. Nektar Zombie Killer

$8.00

Hard Cider with Honey & Cherry

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$5.50

IPA

Blake's American Apple Hard Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Domestic

Founders Rubaeus

$5.00

Fruit Ale

Miller Lite

$4.00

Domestic

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Domestic

Starcut Pulsar Hard Cider

$5.00

Semi-Dry

White Claw Blackberry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

Hard Seltzer

White Claw Pineapple

$4.00

White Claw Strawberry

$4.00

Bar Menu

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Tito's

$6.00

Absolut DBL

$10.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla DBL

$10.00

Tito's DBL

$12.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniel's

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Fireball DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$10.00

Jameson DBL

$10.00

Jim Beam DBL

$10.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$12.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi 151

$12.00

Captain Morgan's

$5.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Bacardi 151 DBL

$24.00

Captain Morgan's DBL

$10.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$10.00

Patron Silver DBL

$16.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$12.00

Tanqueray DBL

$10.00

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Green Tea Drink

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Kahlua & Cream

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea-Top Shelf

$11.00

Margarita

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Drink

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Red Wine

Black Oak Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$8.00

Black Oak Merlot Glass

$8.00

Grand Traverse Sweet Red Glass

$8.00

Black Oak Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$32.00

Black Oak Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Grand Traverse Sweet Red Bottle

$32.00

White Wine

Black Oak Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Black Oak Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Black Oak White Zinfandel Glass

$8.00

Grand Traverse Sweet Harvest Riesling Glass

$8.00

Black Oak Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Black Oak Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Black Oak White Zinfandel Bottle

$32.00

Grand Traverse Sweet Harvest Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Shots

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Barritts Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$0.25

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Miss Mary's

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull-Sugar Free

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Merch

Dead Bear Merch

T-Shirt

$27.00

Youth T-Shirt

$22.00

Pullover Hoodie

$44.00

Zip-Up Hoodie

$50.00

Button-Up Shirt

$45.00

Crew Neck

$41.00

Pint Glass Koozie

$6.00

Can Koozie

$4.00

Bottle Opener Keychain

$4.00

Stickers

$3.00

Mini Stickers

$1.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Flex Fit Hat

$30.00

Marble Coaster

$6.00

Marble Magnet

$5.00Out of stock

Blankets

$40.00Out of stock

Sunglasses

$5.00

Tag-A-Brew Short

$2.00

Tag-A-Brew Long with Charm

$6.00

Growler Jug

$6.00

Howler Jug

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2552 S I-75 Business Loop, Grayling, MI 49738

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paddle Hard Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
227 E Michigan Ave Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Spikes Keg O'Nails
orange starNo Reviews
301 N, James Street Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Michigan Brew
orange star4.6 • 14
106 E Michigan Avenue Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Grayling Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,248
211 E Michigan Ave Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Jill's Fresh Prep
orange starNo Reviews
6415 West M-72 Highway Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Westside Diner
orange starNo Reviews
6301 W M-72 Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grayling

Grayling Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,248
211 E Michigan Ave Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Michigan Brew
orange star4.6 • 14
106 E Michigan Avenue Grayling, MI 49738
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grayling
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Leland
review star
No reviews yet
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston