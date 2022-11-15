Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
American

Porter Haus

review star

No reviews yet

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH

GAYLORD, MI 49735

Popular Items

Tacos
Chicken Tender Basket
NY Strip

Non-Alcoholic

WATER

WATER

Iced T

Iced T

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.99
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Milk

Milk

$2.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Adult Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Adult Juice

$3.50

Kids Juice

$2.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75

Bottled H20

$3.00Out of stock
Can of POP

Can of POP

$1.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Kids Flavored Lemonade

$2.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.99

Sugar Free RedBull

$2.99

TO-GO POP

$1.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00
Virgin Daquiri

Virgin Daquiri

$5.00

cotton candy soda pop

$5.00

Beer

2 Hearted

$5.00+

Bass

$5.00+

Bells Hazy IPA

$5.00+

Black and Tan Pint

$3.50

Bud Light

$4.00+

Guinness

$7.00+

Founders Rubaeus

$7.00+

Labatt

$4.00+

Mich Ultra

$4.00+

Blood Orange

$5.00+

Stella Artois Pint

$6.00

Octoberfest

$5.00+

ACE Pineapple

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud

$4.00

Bud lIght

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Killians

$5.00

Labatt

$4.00

Labatt Light

$4.00

LITE

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.50

N/A Labatt

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.50

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$5.50

Stella

$6.00

N/A Free Wave

$4.00

Bud Zero

$4.00

$3 Beer

$3.00

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

Atwater Dirty Blonde

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Keweenaw Pick Axe Blonde

$5.50

Keweenaw Widowmaker

$5.50

Long Drink

$5.50

Nutter Yo Business

$6.00

Pigeon Hill Salted Caramel

$6.00

R. Mills Milkshake Stout

$6.00

Shorts Locals Light

$6.00Out of stock

Shorts Soft Parade

$6.00

Upper Hand IPA

$6.00

Upper Hand UPA

$6.00

White Claw

$5.50

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Baileys and coffee

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Mary Sunday

$5.00

Blue Mule

$9.00

Blue Sapphire Martini

$10.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$10.00

Cinnamon Toast Martini

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

DBL Jager Bomb

$15.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Hot Cocoa Liquor

$6.50

Hot Coffee Liquor

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Long Island

$10.00

Long Island TOP SHELF

$14.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00+

Mimosa

$6.00

Mini Beer

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moonshine Pickles

$2.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion

$6.50+

Ole Smoky Chocolate Cherries 3/$2

$2.00

Otsego Lake Sipper

$8.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50+

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

PH Bourbon-Smash Mule

$10.00

PH Peaches and Cream

$10.00

Raspberry Mule

$9.00

Nightly Shot

$8.00

TOGO COCKTAILS

Pineapple Long Island TOGO

$12.00+

Long Island TOGO

$10.00+

Margarita TOGO

$9.00+

RumRunner TOGO

$9.00+

TOGO Well

$12.00+

TOGO Call Liquor

$14.00+

Champagne

Andre Brut

$12.00

Andre Spumante

$12.00

Da Luca Prosecco

$9.00

Dom Champagne

$229.00

J Cuvee

$40.00

Martini & Rossi Asti

$20.00

WINE

BTL G TRAVERSE Semi Dry Reisling

$26.00

BTL J Curvee Champagne

$40.00

BTL Josh Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL KENDALL Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Gricio

$26.00

BTL Montevina White Zin

$26.00Out of stock

BTL Primo Amour Moscato

$38.00

BTL Roth Chardonnay

$20.00Out of stock

BTLSTARBOROUGH Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL Joliesse Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Grand Traverse Late Harvest

$42.00

BTL LAYER CAKE Malbec

$20.00Out of stock

BTL CAYMUS Cabernet

$98.00

BTL JOEL GOTT Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Josh Cab

$38.00

BTL Mezza Merlot

$26.00

BTL Joliese Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL Joliesse Cab

$26.00

BTL Sequum Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Unity Cabernet

$80.00

BTL Artemis Cabernet

$119.00

BTL Slices

$28.00

Dessert Martini

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Banana Split

$9.00

White Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Fall Cocktails

Fall Long Island

$12.00

Caramel Candy

$12.00

Peanut Butter Paradise

$12.00

Salted Caramel White Russian

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie Mudslide(frozen)

$12.00

Skrew;d Up Apple(hot)

$12.00

Warm Up(hot)

$12.00

Apple Pie(shot)

$9.00

Jack'd Caramel Apple(shot)

$9.00

Appetizers

Basket Of Chips

$4.99

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Your choice of 10 Boneless wings tossed in Garlic Parm, Buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Bruschetta

$10.00

Grilled French Bread topped with fresh tomato, garlic, onion, cheeses and Balsamic glaze.

Cheese Stix

$10.00

Flash Fried, Scrumptious and served with Ranch or Marinara!

Loaded Bacon Ranch Fries

$12.00

Fresh Haus made fries topped with Cheese, bacon, green onion, tomato and Chipotle Ranch

Pickle Spears

$9.00

Who doesn't love a good deep fried pickle?? Served with Haus Ranch

Porter Haus Nachos

$12.00

Southwest seasoned Ribeye or chicken with Jalapenos, queso, melted cheese, corn and pico.

Reuben Rolls

$12.00

Flash Fried Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Cheese wontons served with Thousand Island! A Haus Favorite!!

Mary's Kielbasa Dip

$12.00

Cream Cheese, Kielbasa, Haus Seasonings, Onion, Sauerkraut and Garlic Served with Pita Chips

Onion Petal

$9.00

Flash fried and served with chipotle ranch. Guest favorite

Cheese Curds

$10.00Out of stock

Must Try's

Allligator

$14.00

Gator Nuggets tossed in Southwest Seasoned Flour, served with Aioli Cream Sauce

Wings

$16.00

Bone In. Your choice of 10 wings tossed in Garlic Parm, Buffalo or BBQ

Portobello Fries

$12.00

Flash Fried Portobello Strips served with Chipotle Ranch

Greek Loaded Waffle Fries

$14.00

Waffle Fries topped with Roasted Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Tzatziki Sauce

Crab Dip

$16.00

Creamy Warm Dijon Crab Dip served with Pita

Soups

Chili

$4.99

Butternut Squash Bisque

$4.99

Beef Barley

$4.99Out of stock

French Onion

$4.99

Salads

Avocado Cobb

Avocado Cobb

$14.00+

Mixed Greens, Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Corn with Haus Vinaigrette. Try topping it with SHRIMP! Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 Steak $8 or Salmon $9

Blue Cheese Wedge

$12.00+

A Hearty Wedge Of Crispy Iceberg Topped With Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Tomato & Onion

Crispy Mandarin Chicken

$16.00+

Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Oriental Rice Noodles, and Honey Mustard Dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Crisp Romaine lettuce and garlic croutons with Parmesan cheese and red onion, tossed in our Haus Caesar dressing. Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 or Steak $8

Haus Salad

$10.00+

Mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers, onion and tomato. served with dressing of choice

Strawberry Walnut Salad

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$12.00+

Mixed Greens Topped with Strawberries, Feta Cheese and Walnuts. Served with our Haus Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00+

Mixed greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Onions and Tomatoes and Croutons with your Choice of Dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.00+

Mixed greens with red pepper black bean salsa, cucumbers, onions, corn, and tortilla strips served with Chipotle Ranch! Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 Steak $8 salmon $9

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

8 Jumbo Fried Shrimp with Fries and cocktail sauce for dipping

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

4 golden fried Tenders and haus Fries served with dipping sauce of choice

Burgers

Haus Burger

Haus Burger

$13.00

Loaded up with all your favorite's! Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

A Juicy Burger topped with melted Swiss, caramelized onions and mushrooms on toasted Rye bread

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$14.00

Provolone Cheese, Haus made Olive mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Dbl Deck Grilled Cheese Burger

Dbl Deck Grilled Cheese Burger

$15.00

Cheese smothered burger topped with Bacon in between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches! Cheesy Goodness!

Smoke Haus Burger

$14.00

smothered in BBQ topped with white cheddar, bacon and Onion Petals

Favorites

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

Shaved Prime Rib topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted provolone cheese

Avocado Chicken Sand

Avocado Chicken Sand

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss Cheese

Tacos

Tacos

$11.99

Your choice of 3 Tacos. Shrimp, Shaved Prime Rib, Buffalo Fried Chicken soft tacos topped with Haus made sauces , Pico, lettuce and cheese. BBQ Pork Tacos served with Honey Mustard slaw and Scallions

Open Faced Prime Sand

Open Faced Prime Sand

$14.00

A generous portion of shaved prime rib over grilled sourdough and smothered in mashed potatoes and Haus made gravy!

Reuben

$14.00

Freshly Shaved Corned Beef piled high topped with melted Swiss on Marbled rye with Sauerkraut & Thousand Island

Loaded Mac

$16.00

Creamy Haus Made Cheddar Cheese Sauce over Penne with bacon and roasted Red Peppers. Your choice of grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Steak!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Tender and Juicy BBQ Pulled Pork with Haus made Coleslaw

Lamb Gyro

$14.00

Refreshing Cucumber Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese with Tender Roasted Lamb

Dinners

King Prime Rib

King Prime Rib

$34.00Out of stock

16oz Slow roasted Prime Rib. Tender & Juicy! Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Served with Au Jus, (Horsey Sauce or Horseradish upon request) AVAILABLE 4-CLOSE FRI & SAT ONLY, UNTIL WE RUN OUT :-)

NY Strip

NY Strip

$27.00

16oz Hand Cut In house, Chargrilled and seasoned to your liking.

Porterhaus Steak

Porterhaus Steak

$46.00

24 oz New York Strip and Tenderloin in one! Aged a minimum of 28 days, this is the King of Steaks! Chargrilled to your liking. You won't go away Hungry!

Queen Prime Rib

Queen Prime Rib

$29.00Out of stock

12oz Slow roasted Prime Rib. Tender & Juicy! Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Served with Au Jus, (Horsey Sauce or Horseradish upon request) AVAILABLE FRI & SAT ONLY 4PM-CLOSE.... OR UNTIL WE RUN OUT :-)

Ribeye

Ribeye

$29.00

16oz In House Cut Ribeye. Aged, Seasoned and Char grilled to Perfection!

Tomahawk

$46.00

Make your friends Jealous and Indulge in this Monster Bone-In Ribeye cooked to Perfection!

Pork Chops

$22.00

2 loin chops chargrilled to perfection topped with warm cinnamon apples and choice of two regular sides

Jager Schnitzel

$24.00

A Huge Pounded Out Breaded Pork Loin, Dredged in Breadcrumbs and Flash Fried Topped with Beef Mushroom Gravy over Spaetzle with choice of one regular side

Honey BBQ Pork Loin

$24.00

Slow Roasted Flavorful Pork Loin topped with our Haus Honey BBQ and your choice of two regular sides

Haus Fried Chicken

$20.00

A Mouthwatering Juicy Flash Fried Half Chicken! Comes with your choice of two regular sides

Seafood/Pasta

Pan Fried BlueGill

Pan Fried BlueGill

$24.00

Pan fried and lightly seasoned. This is one of our most popular dishes!

Walleye Piccata

Walleye Piccata

$24.00

Pan Fried And Lightly Breaded Topped With Lemon Caper Cream Sauce. Choice Of 2 Sides

Salmon

$22.00

Garlic Citrus Salmon Filet with your choice of two regular sides. Make it New Orleans Style and add 4 Sauteed Shrimp with Crab Oscar

Lobster Shrimp Ravioli

$26.00

Sauteed Shrimp over Lobster Stuffed Ravioli with Portobella Mushrooms, Crea Sauce, Onions and Broccoli Add a Lobster Tail $12

2 Lobster Tails

$36.00

Two Jucy Buttery Tails Sauteed with your choice of two regular sides

New Orleans Style Salmon

$38.00

Kids Menu

Kids ChickenTenders

$7.00

3 crispy fried chicken tenders served with haus fries or apple sauce choose your favorite sauce to dip them in

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

grilled cheese sandwich served with apple sauce or haus fries

Kids Burger

$7.00

juicy burger cooked the way you like, served with apple sauce or haus fries

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Delicious noodles tossed in butter, served with apple sauce or haus fries

Kids Steak

$12.00

8 oz steak cooked to your choice served with haus fries or apple sauce

Kids Sundae

$2.50

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Creamy and cheesy mac and cheese served with haus fries or apple sauce

Sides & Add Ons

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Cheese

$2.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Steak

$8.00

Applesauce

$2.99

Asparagus

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Potato

$2.99

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.99Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$2.99

Butternut Squash

$3.99

Cauliflower

$2.99Out of stock

Coleslaw

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Green Beans

$2.99Out of stock

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Haus Fries

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Mashed

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Haus Made Chips

$1.99

Side Loaded Fries

$5.00

Side Mac Cheese

$4.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Vegetable Medley

$2.99

Corn on the Cob

$2.99Out of stock

Street Corn

$4.99Out of stock

Side Onion Petals

$3.99

Add

Sweet Potato Mashed

$2.99

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$7.00

Haus made brownie topped with warm fudge, chocolate sauce and whipped cream, served with ice cream

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheese cake fit for a king or queen , plain , strawberry or caramel covered

Ice Cream A La Mode

$1.50

Reese's PB Pie

$7.00

Reese's peanut butter pie

Handmade Shakes

$7.00

Hand crafted shakes , chocolate or strawberry

Chocolate Haus Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Mackinaw Island Fudge

Pumpkin Crumble

$7.00Out of stock

Boston Creme Bombs

$7.00

Salted Carmel Cake

$6.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00

TO GO!

Bag Of Ice

$2.00

6pk Domestic

$12.00

6pk Import

$15.00

12pk Domestic

$20.00

12pk Import

$26.00

Hats

Black Fitted Hat

Black Fitted Hat

$30.00

Cigar Glass

Cigar Glass

$35.00

Blankets

Fall Blankets

Fall Blankets

$50.00

Golf Balls

1 Golf Ball

$5.00

3 Balls

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Your favorite Local and Destination Hot Spot in Gaylord, MI! Order Online or Stay and Play! We offer Keno and have a full Gameroom with Pool, Darts, Crane & Video Games + More! Happy Hour Mon-Fri 4-6! Daily Specials to Boot!

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD, MI 49735

