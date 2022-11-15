Porter Haus
3885 OLD 27 SOUTH
GAYLORD, MI 49735
Popular Items
Non-Alcoholic
WATER
Iced T
Kids Drink
Coffee
Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Adult Flavored Lemonade
Adult Juice
Kids Juice
Arnold Palmer
Hot Tea
Bottled H20
Can of POP
Hot Chocolate
Kids Flavored Lemonade
Red Bull
Sugar Free RedBull
TO-GO POP
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Daquiri
cotton candy soda pop
Beer
2 Hearted
Bass
Bells Hazy IPA
Black and Tan Pint
Bud Light
Guinness
Founders Rubaeus
Labatt
Mich Ultra
Blood Orange
Stella Artois Pint
Octoberfest
ACE Pineapple
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud
Bud lIght
Busch Light
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Killians
Labatt
Labatt Light
LITE
Mich Ultra
Mikes Hard Lemonade
N/A Labatt
PBR
Sam Adams
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
Stella
N/A Free Wave
Bud Zero
$3 Beer
Alaskan Amber
Atwater Dirty Blonde
Founders All Day IPA
High Noon
Keweenaw Pick Axe Blonde
Keweenaw Widowmaker
Long Drink
Nutter Yo Business
Pigeon Hill Salted Caramel
R. Mills Milkshake Stout
Shorts Locals Light
Shorts Soft Parade
Upper Hand IPA
Upper Hand UPA
White Claw
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Baileys and coffee
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Sunday
Blue Mule
Blue Sapphire Martini
Caramel Apple Martini
Cinnamon Toast Martini
Cosmo
DBL Jager Bomb
Fuzzy Navel
Green Tea
Hot Cocoa Liquor
Hot Coffee Liquor
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Jager Bomb
Johnny Vegas
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island
Long Island TOP SHELF
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mini Beer
Mojito
Moonshine Pickles
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Ole Smoky Chocolate Cherries 3/$2
Otsego Lake Sipper
Pina Colada
Rum Runner
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Daquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Specialty Drinks
TOGO COCKTAILS
Champagne
WINE
BTL G TRAVERSE Semi Dry Reisling
BTL J Curvee Champagne
BTL Josh Chardonnay
BTL KENDALL Chardonnay
BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Gricio
BTL Montevina White Zin
BTL Primo Amour Moscato
BTL Roth Chardonnay
BTLSTARBOROUGH Sauv Blanc
BTL Joliesse Chardonnay
BTL Grand Traverse Late Harvest
BTL LAYER CAKE Malbec
BTL CAYMUS Cabernet
BTL JOEL GOTT Cabernet
BTL Josh Cab
BTL Mezza Merlot
BTL Joliese Pinot Noir
BTL Joliesse Cab
BTL Sequum Cabernet
BTL Unity Cabernet
BTL Artemis Cabernet
BTL Slices
Dessert Martini
Fall Cocktails
Appetizers
Basket Of Chips
Boneless Wings
Your choice of 10 Boneless wings tossed in Garlic Parm, Buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Bruschetta
Grilled French Bread topped with fresh tomato, garlic, onion, cheeses and Balsamic glaze.
Cheese Stix
Flash Fried, Scrumptious and served with Ranch or Marinara!
Loaded Bacon Ranch Fries
Fresh Haus made fries topped with Cheese, bacon, green onion, tomato and Chipotle Ranch
Pickle Spears
Who doesn't love a good deep fried pickle?? Served with Haus Ranch
Porter Haus Nachos
Southwest seasoned Ribeye or chicken with Jalapenos, queso, melted cheese, corn and pico.
Reuben Rolls
Flash Fried Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Cheese wontons served with Thousand Island! A Haus Favorite!!
Mary's Kielbasa Dip
Cream Cheese, Kielbasa, Haus Seasonings, Onion, Sauerkraut and Garlic Served with Pita Chips
Onion Petal
Flash fried and served with chipotle ranch. Guest favorite
Cheese Curds
Must Try's
Allligator
Gator Nuggets tossed in Southwest Seasoned Flour, served with Aioli Cream Sauce
Wings
Bone In. Your choice of 10 wings tossed in Garlic Parm, Buffalo or BBQ
Portobello Fries
Flash Fried Portobello Strips served with Chipotle Ranch
Greek Loaded Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries topped with Roasted Lamb, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Tzatziki Sauce
Crab Dip
Creamy Warm Dijon Crab Dip served with Pita
Salads
Avocado Cobb
Mixed Greens, Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Corn with Haus Vinaigrette. Try topping it with SHRIMP! Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 Steak $8 or Salmon $9
Blue Cheese Wedge
A Hearty Wedge Of Crispy Iceberg Topped With Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Tomato & Onion
Crispy Mandarin Chicken
Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Oriental Rice Noodles, and Honey Mustard Dressing. Topped with crispy fried chicken
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce and garlic croutons with Parmesan cheese and red onion, tossed in our Haus Caesar dressing. Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 or Steak $8
Haus Salad
Mixed greens topped with carrots, cucumbers, onion and tomato. served with dressing of choice
Strawberry Walnut Salad
Mixed Greens Topped with Strawberries, Feta Cheese and Walnuts. Served with our Haus Raspberry Vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Mixed greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Onions and Tomatoes and Croutons with your Choice of Dressing
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens with red pepper black bean salsa, cucumbers, onions, corn, and tortilla strips served with Chipotle Ranch! Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 Steak $8 salmon $9
Baskets
Burgers
Haus Burger
Loaded up with all your favorite's! Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Patty Melt
A Juicy Burger topped with melted Swiss, caramelized onions and mushrooms on toasted Rye bread
Olive Burger
Provolone Cheese, Haus made Olive mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Dbl Deck Grilled Cheese Burger
Cheese smothered burger topped with Bacon in between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches! Cheesy Goodness!
Smoke Haus Burger
smothered in BBQ topped with white cheddar, bacon and Onion Petals
Favorites
French Dip Sandwich
Shaved Prime Rib topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted provolone cheese
Avocado Chicken Sand
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss Cheese
Tacos
Your choice of 3 Tacos. Shrimp, Shaved Prime Rib, Buffalo Fried Chicken soft tacos topped with Haus made sauces , Pico, lettuce and cheese. BBQ Pork Tacos served with Honey Mustard slaw and Scallions
Open Faced Prime Sand
A generous portion of shaved prime rib over grilled sourdough and smothered in mashed potatoes and Haus made gravy!
Reuben
Freshly Shaved Corned Beef piled high topped with melted Swiss on Marbled rye with Sauerkraut & Thousand Island
Loaded Mac
Creamy Haus Made Cheddar Cheese Sauce over Penne with bacon and roasted Red Peppers. Your choice of grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Steak!
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender and Juicy BBQ Pulled Pork with Haus made Coleslaw
Lamb Gyro
Refreshing Cucumber Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese with Tender Roasted Lamb
Dinners
King Prime Rib
16oz Slow roasted Prime Rib. Tender & Juicy! Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Served with Au Jus, (Horsey Sauce or Horseradish upon request) AVAILABLE 4-CLOSE FRI & SAT ONLY, UNTIL WE RUN OUT :-)
NY Strip
16oz Hand Cut In house, Chargrilled and seasoned to your liking.
Porterhaus Steak
24 oz New York Strip and Tenderloin in one! Aged a minimum of 28 days, this is the King of Steaks! Chargrilled to your liking. You won't go away Hungry!
Queen Prime Rib
12oz Slow roasted Prime Rib. Tender & Juicy! Comes with your choice of 2 sides. Served with Au Jus, (Horsey Sauce or Horseradish upon request) AVAILABLE FRI & SAT ONLY 4PM-CLOSE.... OR UNTIL WE RUN OUT :-)
Ribeye
16oz In House Cut Ribeye. Aged, Seasoned and Char grilled to Perfection!
Tomahawk
Make your friends Jealous and Indulge in this Monster Bone-In Ribeye cooked to Perfection!
Pork Chops
2 loin chops chargrilled to perfection topped with warm cinnamon apples and choice of two regular sides
Jager Schnitzel
A Huge Pounded Out Breaded Pork Loin, Dredged in Breadcrumbs and Flash Fried Topped with Beef Mushroom Gravy over Spaetzle with choice of one regular side
Honey BBQ Pork Loin
Slow Roasted Flavorful Pork Loin topped with our Haus Honey BBQ and your choice of two regular sides
Haus Fried Chicken
A Mouthwatering Juicy Flash Fried Half Chicken! Comes with your choice of two regular sides
Seafood/Pasta
Pan Fried BlueGill
Pan fried and lightly seasoned. This is one of our most popular dishes!
Walleye Piccata
Pan Fried And Lightly Breaded Topped With Lemon Caper Cream Sauce. Choice Of 2 Sides
Salmon
Garlic Citrus Salmon Filet with your choice of two regular sides. Make it New Orleans Style and add 4 Sauteed Shrimp with Crab Oscar
Lobster Shrimp Ravioli
Sauteed Shrimp over Lobster Stuffed Ravioli with Portobella Mushrooms, Crea Sauce, Onions and Broccoli Add a Lobster Tail $12
2 Lobster Tails
Two Jucy Buttery Tails Sauteed with your choice of two regular sides
New Orleans Style Salmon
Kids Menu
Kids ChickenTenders
3 crispy fried chicken tenders served with haus fries or apple sauce choose your favorite sauce to dip them in
Kids Grilled Cheese
grilled cheese sandwich served with apple sauce or haus fries
Kids Burger
juicy burger cooked the way you like, served with apple sauce or haus fries
Kids Buttered Noodles
Delicious noodles tossed in butter, served with apple sauce or haus fries
Kids Steak
8 oz steak cooked to your choice served with haus fries or apple sauce
Kids Sundae
Kids Mac n' Cheese
Creamy and cheesy mac and cheese served with haus fries or apple sauce
Sides & Add Ons
Add Avocado
Add Bacon
Add Cheese
Add Chicken
Add Shrimp
Add Steak
Applesauce
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Broccoli
Brussel Sprouts
Butternut Squash
Cauliflower
Coleslaw
Garlic Bread
Green Beans
Grilled Onions
Haus Fries
Loaded Baked Potato
Mashed
Onion Rings
Rice Pilaf
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Haus Made Chips
Side Loaded Fries
Side Mac Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Sweet Potato Fries
Vegetable Medley
Corn on the Cob
Street Corn
Side Onion Petals
Add
Sweet Potato Mashed
Desserts
Brownie
Haus made brownie topped with warm fudge, chocolate sauce and whipped cream, served with ice cream
Cheesecake
Cheese cake fit for a king or queen , plain , strawberry or caramel covered
Ice Cream A La Mode
Reese's PB Pie
Reese's peanut butter pie
Handmade Shakes
Hand crafted shakes , chocolate or strawberry
Chocolate Haus Ice Cream
Mackinaw Island Fudge
Pumpkin Crumble
Boston Creme Bombs
Salted Carmel Cake
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Cigar Glass
Blankets
Golf Balls
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Your favorite Local and Destination Hot Spot in Gaylord, MI! Order Online or Stay and Play! We offer Keno and have a full Gameroom with Pool, Darts, Crane & Video Games + More! Happy Hour Mon-Fri 4-6! Daily Specials to Boot!
3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD, MI 49735