Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria
312 Lake Street
Roscommon, MI 48653
Popular Items
Handhelds
Eye Opener
One egg cooked your way, your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and melted American cheese on a toasted bagel or English muffin.
Breakfast Melt
Two scrambled eggs with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and Swiss and American cheeses between two slices of grilled Texas toast.
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs scrambled with sausage, green pepper, onion and melted cheddar cheese in a fresh flour tortilla. Served with hash browns.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Fresh eggs scrambled with green pepper, onion, tomato and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage and grilled in a fresh flour tortilla.
Omelets
Meat Lover's Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage and American cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Vegetarian Omelet
Onion, mushroom, green pepper, tomato and American cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Smothered Western Omelet
Ham, onion, green pepper, and American cheese. Topped with sausage gravy. Served with your choice of toast.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham and melted American cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
BYO Omelet
Start with American cheese and add your choice of ingredients. Served with your choice of toast.
Breakfast Pizza
10" Breakfast Pizza
Create your own breakfast pizza. Choose your sauce to be topped with scrambled eggs and cheese and your choice of two of our pizza toppings.
14" Breakfast Pizza
Create your own breakfast pizza. Choose your sauce to be topped with scrambled eggs and cheese and your choice of two of our pizza toppings.
Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza
Create your own breakfast pizza. Choose your sauce to be topped with scrambled eggs and cheese and your choice of two of our pizza toppings.
Breakfast Combos
Country Breakfast
Two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, hash browns and your choice of toast.
Lumberjack Breakfast
Two eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, two pancakes, hash browns and your choice of toast.
Village Deluxe Breakfast
Three eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, ham, hash browns and your choice of toast.
Big Buck Breakfast
Three eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, one biscuit with sausage gravy, hashbrowns and your choice of toast.
Breakfast Favorites
Stuffed Hashbrowns
Grilled hash browns stuffed with your choice of breakfast meat, scrambled eggs, onion, mushroom, green pepper and melted cheddar cheese.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Homemade browned corned beef hash topped with two eggs cooked your way. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded beef sirloin topped with two eggs & sausage gravy. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Western Skillet
Ham, green pepper and onions folded with scrambled eggs. Served with hash browns topped with melted cheddar cheese and your choice of toast.
Veggie Skillet
Scrambled eggs mixed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and broccoli. Served with hash browns topped with melted cheddar cheese and your choice of toast.
Deluxe Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy topped with two eggs and melted cheddar cheese.
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy.
Griddle Favorites
Buttermilk Pancakes
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
Blueberry Pancakes
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Sweet buttermilk pancakes swirled with cinnamon roll filling. Topped with sweet cream cheese icing.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips.
Buttermilk Waffle
Toasty buttermilk waffles.
Belgian Waffle
A thick and toasty buttermilk waffle topped with juicy strawberries and whipped cream.
Waffle & Eggs Combo
French Toast
Thick cut Texas French toast.
Stuffed French Toast
Thick cut French toast stuffed with cream cheese filling. Topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
Light Breakfasts
Two Eggs & Toast
Two eggs served with two slices of toast.
Two Eggs, Potato & Toast
Two Eggs, Meat & Toast
Lite Pancake
One pancake serve with two sausage links or two strips of bacon.
Lite French Toast
One slice of French toast served with two sausage links or two strips of bacon.
Oatmeal
Breakfast Sides
Shareables & Salads
Dough Bites
Little baked dough bites tossed in garlic and Romano. With pizza sauce and cheddar cheese sauce.
Breadsticks - 12
Classic breadsticks served with pizza sauce or ranch.
12pc Cheesy Breadsticks
Cheesy breadsticks served with pizza sauce or ranch.
24pc Cheesy Breadsticks
Cheesy breadsticks served with pizza sauce or ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Cherry Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, dried Michigan cherries, walnuts and mozzarella-provolone cheese.
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, hard boiled eggs, tomato and cheddar cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, tomato, onion, black olives, mild pepper rings and mozzarella cheese.
Spicy Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese curds. A spicy kick in every bite!
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sweet barbecue, hot buffalo or garlic Parmesan.
Onion Rings
French Fry Basket
Appetizer order of our French fries.
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
Homemade Chips Basket
Appetizer order of our homemade chips.
Baked French Onion
Matt’s homemade French onion soup topped with croutons and baked mozzarella cheese.
Soup of the Day
Side Salad
Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket
Four crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Boneless Wings Basket
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sweet barbecue, hot buffalo or garlic Parmesan sauce.
Cheeseburger Slider Basket
Fresh Angus beef sliders topped with American cheese. Served with your choice of toppings.
Jumbo Shrimp Basket
Eight jumbo shrimp, hand battered and golden fried.
Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps
The Plain Jane
Our custom ground 1/3lb burger served plain on a brioche bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Patty Melt
Grilled onion, Swiss cheese and American cheese on our 1/3lb burger. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Frisco Melt
Swiss and American cheeses, caramelized onions and Frisco sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Mac'N Cheeseburger
Our custom ground 1/3lb burger topped with white cheddar mac’n cheese and bacon crumbles. Served on a pretzel bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Pretzel Pub Burger
Our 1/3lb burger, Bacon, liquid cheddar cheese, red onion & spicy cheese curds on a fresh pretzel bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Texas Tangler
1/3lb burger topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce on a brioche bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot honey sauce topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Italian Sub
Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni and provolone on a toasted sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled swirl rye. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Stacked Club
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham and bacon on Texas toast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, barbecue sauce and melted cheddar cheese. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Philly Steak & Cheese
Sliced beef, sautéed onion & green pepper, and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted sub bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with soup chips fries or coleslaw.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Fresh Atlantic Cod Sandwich
Fresh (never frozen) hand battered cod with lettuce and a side of tartar sauce. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Cherry Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, dried Michigan cherries, walnuts, lettuce and mozzarella-provolone cheese. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Avocado Chicken Wrap
Grilled Cheese
Entrees
Fresh Atlantic Cod
Fresh (never frozen) Atlantic cod served battered, breaded or baked. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.
Jumbo Shrimp
Twelve hand battered jumbo shrimp. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.
Chicken Tenders Dinner
Five crispy breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.
Wet Burrito
Tortilla stuffed with beef, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
Broasted Chicken
Four pieces of fresh chicken, hand-battered and broasted. Served with your choice of potato, a homemade buttermilk biscuit and soup or salad.
Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken breast covered in sautéed onion, mushrooms, green pepper and melted cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.
Baked Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli noodles in our homemade sauce baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast and soup or salad.
Six Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli filled with a blend of indulgent Italian cheese. Topped with our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast and soup or salad.
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta in a rich white cheddar cheese sauce. Topped with breadcrumbs and oven baked. Served with garlic toast and soup or salad.
Ground Round
8oz ground chuck smothered in mushrooms, onions and gravy. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.
Country Fried Steak
Breaded beef sirloin smothered with country white gravy. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.
Dressings
Breadsticks
Stromboli
Specialty Pizza
8" Supreme Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive.
10" Supreme Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive.
14" Supreme Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive.
Deep Dish Supreme Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive.
8" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.
10" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.
14" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.
Deep Dish Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.
8" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olive.
10" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olive.
14" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olive.
Deep Dish Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olive.
8" BLT Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.
10" BLT Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.
14" BLT Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.
Deep Dish BLT Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.
8" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, banana pepper, red onion and barbecue sauce.
10" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, banana pepper, red onion and barbecue sauce.
14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, banana pepper, red onion and barbecue sauce.
Deep Dish Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, banana pepper, red onion and barbecue sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza
Kid's Breakfast Menu
Kid Mini Pancakes
Six fluffy mini pancakes. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.
Kid French Toast
Texas French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.
Kid Cheesy Omelet
A two egg omelette filled with melted American cheese and your choice of toast. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.
Kid Sunrise Breakfast
One egg made your favorite way with your choice of toast and hashbrowns. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.
Kid Happy Pancakes
Three fluffy pancakes, a whipped cream smile and your choice of strawberry or blueberry sauce. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.
Kid Berry Waffle
Half of a golden Belgian waffle with your pick of strawberries or blueberries and creamy whipped topping. Includes your choice of a crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.
Kid's Lunch & Dinner Menu
Kid Grilled Cheese
A homestyle grilled cheese sandwich. Includes your choice of side and fruit snacks.
Kid Chicken Tenders
Two tender chicken breast pieces with your choice of dipping sauce. Includes your choice side and fruit snacks.
Kid Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli noodles topped with homemade marinara, melted mozzarella and a side of garlic toast. Includes your choice of side and fruit snacks.
Kid Cheeseburger Sliders
Two sliders topped with cheese. Includes your choice of side and fruit snacks.
Kid Cheesy Pizza
8” personal pizza topped with mozzarella cheese. Includes your choice of side and fruit snacks.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come and visit our family style restaurant
312 Lake Street, Roscommon, MI 48653