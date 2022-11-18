Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

312 Lake Street

Roscommon, MI 48653

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza
Breadsticks - 12
10" Cheese Pizza

Handhelds

Eye Opener

$6.49

One egg cooked your way, your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and melted American cheese on a toasted bagel or English muffin.

Breakfast Melt

$7.49

Two scrambled eggs with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and Swiss and American cheeses between two slices of grilled Texas toast.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Two eggs scrambled with sausage, green pepper, onion and melted cheddar cheese in a fresh flour tortilla. Served with hash browns.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Fresh eggs scrambled with green pepper, onion, tomato and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage and grilled in a fresh flour tortilla.

Omelets

Meat Lover's Omelet

$9.99

Ham, bacon, sausage and American cheese. Served with your choice of toast.

Vegetarian Omelet

$9.49

Onion, mushroom, green pepper, tomato and American cheese. Served with your choice of toast.

Smothered Western Omelet

$10.49

Ham, onion, green pepper, and American cheese. Topped with sausage gravy. Served with your choice of toast.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Ham and melted American cheese. Served with your choice of toast.

BYO Omelet

$7.99

Start with American cheese and add your choice of ingredients. Served with your choice of toast.

Breakfast Pizza

10" Breakfast Pizza

10" Breakfast Pizza

$13.99

Create your own breakfast pizza. Choose your sauce to be topped with scrambled eggs and cheese and your choice of two of our pizza toppings.

14" Breakfast Pizza

14" Breakfast Pizza

$18.99

Create your own breakfast pizza. Choose your sauce to be topped with scrambled eggs and cheese and your choice of two of our pizza toppings.

Deep Dish Breakfast Pizza

$20.99

Create your own breakfast pizza. Choose your sauce to be topped with scrambled eggs and cheese and your choice of two of our pizza toppings.

Breakfast Combos

Country Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$8.99

Two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, hash browns and your choice of toast.

Lumberjack Breakfast

$10.99

Two eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, two pancakes, hash browns and your choice of toast.

Village Deluxe Breakfast

$11.99

Three eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, ham, hash browns and your choice of toast.

Big Buck Breakfast

$11.99

Three eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, one biscuit with sausage gravy, hashbrowns and your choice of toast.

Breakfast Favorites

Stuffed Hashbrowns

$9.49

Grilled hash browns stuffed with your choice of breakfast meat, scrambled eggs, onion, mushroom, green pepper and melted cheddar cheese.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$9.99

Homemade browned corned beef hash topped with two eggs cooked your way. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$9.99

Breaded beef sirloin topped with two eggs & sausage gravy. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Western Skillet

$9.99

Ham, green pepper and onions folded with scrambled eggs. Served with hash browns topped with melted cheddar cheese and your choice of toast.

Veggie Skillet

$8.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and broccoli. Served with hash browns topped with melted cheddar cheese and your choice of toast.

Deluxe Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99+

Buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy topped with two eggs and melted cheddar cheese.

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99+

Buttermilk biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy.

Griddle Favorites

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.49+

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

Blueberry Pancakes

$4.49+

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$4.49+

Sweet buttermilk pancakes swirled with cinnamon roll filling. Topped with sweet cream cheese icing.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$4.49+

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips.

Buttermilk Waffle

$6.99

Toasty buttermilk waffles.

Belgian Waffle

$8.49

A thick and toasty buttermilk waffle topped with juicy strawberries and whipped cream.

Waffle & Eggs Combo

$8.99

French Toast

$3.49+

Thick cut Texas French toast.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$8.99+

Thick cut French toast stuffed with cream cheese filling. Topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

Light Breakfasts

Two Eggs & Toast

$4.99

Two eggs served with two slices of toast.

Two Eggs, Potato & Toast

$5.99

Two Eggs, Meat & Toast

$6.99

Lite Pancake

$5.99

One pancake serve with two sausage links or two strips of bacon.

Lite French Toast

$5.99

One slice of French toast served with two sausage links or two strips of bacon.

Oatmeal

$4.49

Breakfast Sides

Egg

$1.49

Breakfast Potato

$2.99

Breakfast Meat Order

$3.99

Toast

$2.69

Bagel

$2.69

Biscuit

$1.49

English Muffin

$2.19

Sausage Gravy - cup

$3.49

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Shareables & Salads

Dough Bites

$6.99

Little baked dough bites tossed in garlic and Romano. With pizza sauce and cheddar cheese sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Cherry Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, dried Michigan cherries, walnuts and mozzarella-provolone cheese.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham, turkey, hard boiled eggs, tomato and cheddar cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Ham, salami, tomato, onion, black olives, mild pepper rings and mozzarella cheese.

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.49

Lightly breaded Wisconsin cheese curds. A spicy kick in every bite!

Boneless Wings

$11.49

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sweet barbecue, hot buffalo or garlic Parmesan.

Onion Rings

$6.99

French Fry Basket

$4.49

Appetizer order of our French fries.

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.99

Homemade Chips Basket

$4.49

Appetizer order of our homemade chips.

Baked French Onion

$4.49

Matt’s homemade French onion soup topped with croutons and baked mozzarella cheese.

Soup of the Day

$2.99+

Side Salad

$3.99

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Four crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings Basket

Boneless Wings Basket

$11.99

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sweet barbecue, hot buffalo or garlic Parmesan sauce.

Cheeseburger Slider Basket

$10.99

Fresh Angus beef sliders topped with American cheese. Served with your choice of toppings.

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Eight jumbo shrimp, hand battered and golden fried.

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

The Plain Jane

$9.99

Our custom ground 1/3lb burger served plain on a brioche bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Patty Melt

$10.99

Grilled onion, Swiss cheese and American cheese on our 1/3lb burger. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Frisco Melt

$10.99

Swiss and American cheeses, caramelized onions and Frisco sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Mac'N Cheeseburger

$12.49

Our custom ground 1/3lb burger topped with white cheddar mac’n cheese and bacon crumbles. Served on a pretzel bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Pretzel Pub Burger

Pretzel Pub Burger

$12.99

Our 1/3lb burger, Bacon, liquid cheddar cheese, red onion & spicy cheese curds on a fresh pretzel bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Texas Tangler

$12.49

1/3lb burger topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, an onion ring and barbecue sauce on a brioche bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot honey sauce topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Italian Sub

$9.99

Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni and provolone on a toasted sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled swirl rye. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Stacked Club

$10.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, ham and bacon on Texas toast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, barbecue sauce and melted cheddar cheese. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Philly Steak & Cheese

Philly Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Sliced beef, sautéed onion & green pepper, and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted sub bun. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with soup chips fries or coleslaw.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Fresh Atlantic Cod Sandwich

$11.49

Fresh (never frozen) hand battered cod with lettuce and a side of tartar sauce. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Cherry Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken, dried Michigan cherries, walnuts, lettuce and mozzarella-provolone cheese. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Entrees

Fresh Atlantic Cod

$16.99

Fresh (never frozen) Atlantic cod served battered, breaded or baked. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.

Jumbo Shrimp

$15.99

Twelve hand battered jumbo shrimp. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$13.99

Five crispy breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$11.99

Tortilla stuffed with beef, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheddar cheese.

Broasted Chicken

$13.99

Four pieces of fresh chicken, hand-battered and broasted. Served with your choice of potato, a homemade buttermilk biscuit and soup or salad.

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast covered in sautéed onion, mushrooms, green pepper and melted cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.

Baked Mostaccioli

$11.99

Mostaccioli noodles in our homemade sauce baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast and soup or salad.

Six Cheese Ravioli

Six Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Ravioli filled with a blend of indulgent Italian cheese. Topped with our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast and soup or salad.

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Cavatappi pasta in a rich white cheddar cheese sauce. Topped with breadcrumbs and oven baked. Served with garlic toast and soup or salad.

Ground Round

$13.99

8oz ground chuck smothered in mushrooms, onions and gravy. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Breaded beef sirloin smothered with country white gravy. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.

Dressings

Ranch

$0.99

Barbecue

$0.99

Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Mayo

$0.99

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Sour cream

$0.99

Tartar Sauce

$0.99

Cocktail Sauce

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Breadsticks

Dough Bites

$6.99

Little baked dough bites tossed in garlic and Romano. With pizza sauce and cheddar cheese sauce.

Stromboli

Our famous pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of two pizza toppings, then rolled and baked.
Build Your Own Stromboli

Build Your Own Stromboli

$10.49

Our famous pizza dough topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of two pizza toppings, then rolled and baked.

Specialty Pizza

8" Supreme Deluxe Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive.

10" Supreme Deluxe Pizza

10" Supreme Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive.

14" Supreme Deluxe Pizza

14" Supreme Deluxe Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive.

Deep Dish Supreme Deluxe Pizza

$23.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive.

8" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$8.49

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.

10" Meat Lover’s Pizza

10" Meat Lover's Pizza

$14.49

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.

14" Meat Lover’s Pizza

14" Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.49

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.

Deep Dish Meat Lover’s Pizza

$22.49

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef.

8" Veggie Pizza

$8.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olive.

10" Veggie Pizza

$13.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olive.

14" Veggie Pizza

$18.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olive.

Deep Dish Veggie Pizza

Deep Dish Veggie Pizza

$20.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & black olive.

8" BLT Pizza

$8.49

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.

10" BLT Pizza

10" BLT Pizza

$13.49

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.

14" BLT Pizza

14" BLT Pizza

$18.49

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.

Deep Dish BLT Pizza

$20.49

Mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo.

8" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$8.49

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, banana pepper, red onion and barbecue sauce.

10" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$14.49

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, banana pepper, red onion and barbecue sauce.

14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$20.49

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, banana pepper, red onion and barbecue sauce.

Deep Dish Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Deep Dish Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$22.49

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, cheddar jack cheese, banana pepper, red onion and barbecue sauce.

10" Breakfast Pizza

14" Breakfast Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$5.99

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Kid's Breakfast Menu

Kid Mini Pancakes

Kid Mini Pancakes

$6.99

Six fluffy mini pancakes. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.

Kid French Toast

Kid French Toast

$6.99

Texas French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.

Kid Cheesy Omelet

Kid Cheesy Omelet

$6.99

A two egg omelette filled with melted American cheese and your choice of toast. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.

Kid Sunrise Breakfast

Kid Sunrise Breakfast

$6.99

One egg made your favorite way with your choice of toast and hashbrowns. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.

Kid Happy Pancakes

Kid Happy Pancakes

$6.99

Three fluffy pancakes, a whipped cream smile and your choice of strawberry or blueberry sauce. Includes your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.

Kid Berry Waffle

Kid Berry Waffle

$6.99

Half of a golden Belgian waffle with your pick of strawberries or blueberries and creamy whipped topping. Includes your choice of a crispy bacon or sausage and fruit snacks.

Kid's Lunch & Dinner Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

A homestyle grilled cheese sandwich. Includes your choice of side and fruit snacks.

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Two tender chicken breast pieces with your choice of dipping sauce. Includes your choice side and fruit snacks.

Kid Mostaccioli

Kid Mostaccioli

$6.99

Mostaccioli noodles topped with homemade marinara, melted mozzarella and a side of garlic toast. Includes your choice of side and fruit snacks.

Kid Cheeseburger Sliders

Kid Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.99

Two sliders topped with cheese. Includes your choice of side and fruit snacks.

Kid Cheesy Pizza

Kid Cheesy Pizza

$6.99

8” personal pizza topped with mozzarella cheese. Includes your choice of side and fruit snacks.

Desserts

Apple Pie - slice

$4.99

Apple Pie - whole

$18.99

Cherry Pie - slice

$4.99

Cherry Pie - whole

$18.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$4.99

Key Lime Cream Pie

$4.99

Cold Beverages

Soda

$2.59

Juice

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.59

Milk

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.59

Water

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Coffee - DeCaf

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Thursday Specials

Baked Half Chicken Dinner SP

$10.99

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Apple Bacon Cheddar Melt

Apple Bacon Cheddar Melt

$9.99
California Melt

California Melt

$9.99
French Onion Melt

French Onion Melt

$8.99
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria image
Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria image
Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria image

