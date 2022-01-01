Go
Toast

The Bread Board Plus

Custom Subs & Sandwiches, Homemade Soups & Salads, Catering for all Occasions

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

605 N. Haddon Ave Suite C • $

Avg 4.7 (718 reviews)

Popular Items

House Chips
Freebies to go along with your sub or sandwich - limit, 1 per sub/sandwich please :)
Herr's Potato Chips
All your favorite potato chip options
Turkey Sandwich$9.85
Thinly Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey with your favorite toppings
House Pickle
A freshly sliced pickle spear to go along with your sub or sandwich - limit, 1 per sub/sandwich please :)
Soup
All Soups prepared in house. Daily options posted to social media each morning. Please list your preferred selection in the instruction section. Thanks!
Premium Turkey Sub
Premium Turkey Sub built to your specifications
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.70
Custom Sandwich built with House Chicken Salad (prepped frresh daily!) & your favorite toppings
Cheesesteak
Premium Cut Lean Steak, finely chopped, with New Yorker American Cheese
French Fries$4.95
Crispy Battered Fries with your choice of dipping sauce
Can Soda$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

605 N. Haddon Ave Suite C

Haddonfield NJ

Sunday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MECHA Chocolate

No reviews yet

Best chocolate on the planet

Tre Famiglia Ristorante

No reviews yet

At Tre Famiglia pride ourselves on making your dining experience a most memorable one. For over 115 years we assure you'll get the best quality food and service. Come in and enjoy or distinctively different Italian fare that keeps the locals coming back for more.

The Taproom & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King's Road Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston