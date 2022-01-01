Go
  • The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.

156 SW Bay Blvd

Popular Items

Western Omelet$16.95
Ham, mix peppers, tomatoes, onions and cheese
Biscuits and Gravy
Homemade biscuits with our sausage gravy
Wild Mushroom Omelet$16.95
Spinach, shiitake and oyster mushrooms topped with our creamy mushroom sauce
Breakfast Omelet$16.95
Spinach, feta, caramelized onions, roasted red bell peppers topped with sour cream
Fish Tacos$15.95
(3) Grilled Salmon, napa cabbage and cilantro with chipotle aioli
Vegetable Omelet$16.95
Sautéed mix peppers, onions, broccoli, spinach, asparagus, wild mushrooms, squash, zucchini, cheese
Asparagus Omelet$16.95
Shiitake and oyster mushrooms with a mix of three cheese house blend and feta. Topped with a sun-dried tomato cream sauce
Breakfast Parfait$9.95
Seasonal fruit with plain greek yogurt topped with almond granola and homemade raspberry sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Bacon, Guacamole, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
Bacon$4.95
Location

156 SW Bay Blvd

Newport OR

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
