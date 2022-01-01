Rogue Bayfront Public House

Come in and"Bayfront Pub is open! Rogue Ales Public House--originally named the Bayfront Brewery--was the first place our original Brewmaster John Maier brewed Rogue beer. Eventually, the brewery moved across the bay, but the 35 taps at the pub still pour Rogue brews and a full menu is available. Take a stroll up the historic bayfront to check out other local shops and then meet us on our dog-friendly patio to enjoy a pint, and the rich history of Rogue’s oldest pub." enjoy!



748 SW Bay Blvd