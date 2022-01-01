Rogue Bayfront Public House
Come in and"Bayfront Pub is open! Rogue Ales Public House--originally named the Bayfront Brewery--was the first place our original Brewmaster John Maier brewed Rogue beer. Eventually, the brewery moved across the bay, but the 35 taps at the pub still pour Rogue brews and a full menu is available. Take a stroll up the historic bayfront to check out other local shops and then meet us on our dog-friendly patio to enjoy a pint, and the rich history of Rogue’s oldest pub." enjoy!
748 SW Bay Blvd
Location
748 SW Bay Blvd
Newport OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Asiatico Waterfront Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.
Local Ocean Seafoods
Local Ocean Seafoods is the premier destination for fresh, local seafood in Newport and on the Oregon Coast. Whether you have a craving for our famous fish tacos or shopping for fresh crab in the fish market, Local Ocean aims to give you the best seafood experience of your life. It's our mission, and not a day goes by that we don't hear that directly from our customers.
Mo's Annex
Family friendly Oregon Coast seafood.