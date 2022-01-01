Go
Toast
  • /
  • Newport
  • /
  • Rogue Bayfront Public House

Rogue Bayfront Public House

Come in and"Bayfront Pub is open! Rogue Ales Public House--originally named the Bayfront Brewery--was the first place our original Brewmaster John Maier brewed Rogue beer. Eventually, the brewery moved across the bay, but the 35 taps at the pub still pour Rogue brews and a full menu is available. Take a stroll up the historic bayfront to check out other local shops and then meet us on our dog-friendly patio to enjoy a pint, and the rich history of Rogue’s oldest pub." enjoy!

748 SW Bay Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

748 SW Bay Blvd

Newport OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Asiatico Waterfront Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

No reviews yet

Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.

Local Ocean Seafoods

No reviews yet

Local Ocean Seafoods is the premier destination for fresh, local seafood in Newport and on the Oregon Coast. Whether you have a craving for our famous fish tacos or shopping for fresh crab in the fish market, Local Ocean aims to give you the best seafood experience of your life. It's our mission, and not a day goes by that we don't hear that directly from our customers.

Mo's Annex

No reviews yet

Family friendly Oregon Coast seafood.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston