Mo's Annex
657 SW Bay Blvd
Newport, OR 97365
Appetizers
Oregon Pink Shrimp Cocktail
4oz of Oregon Pink Shrimp on a bed of cabbage with cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Skewer App
Shrimp Skewers
Steamer Clams
Pound of steamer clams sauteed in garlic butter and white wine served with toasted sourdough.
Oyster Shooters
Yaquina Bay grown oysters
Best of the Bay
Shrimp Skewers, oyster shooter, shrimp cocktail and steamed clams.
Baked Oysters
7 Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters baked to perfection and served with melted butter.
Seafood Saute'
Scallops, steamer clams, shrimp & mussels sautéed in garlic butter white wine and garnished with scallions.
Chowder, Chili, and Stew
Cup Chowder
Our Clam CHowder has made us famous... we hope you enjoy it! New England Style with Bacon.
Bowl - Chowder
Family - Chowder
Cannon - Chowder
Bowl - Slum
Mo's Clam Chowder served with Oregon pink shrimp.
Family - Slum
Cannon - Slum
Cup - Chili
Bowl - Chili
Cannon - Chili
Oyster Stew
Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters seasoned and served in a piping hot whole milk and butter broth.
Salads
Dinner Salad
Our original chopped cabbage salad topped with our homemade creamy garlic dressing and pink shrimp.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed with Parmesan, homemade croutons and ceasar dressing.
Oregon Shrimp Louie Salad
Bed of crisp salad greens, boiled egg, red onion, tomato and black olives, served with homemade louie dressing.
Seafood Stuffed Avocado
Seafood Stuffed Tomato
Seafood Entrees
Shrimp Skewers
Served with fries and a choice of a cup of Mo's clam chowder or our original cabbage and shrimp dinner salad.
Seafood Cioppino
Yaquina Bay Oysters, Oregon Pink Shrimp, Wild Salmon, Alaskan Cod, Steamer Clams and shrimp skewer simmered in a rich Italian sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, served with garlic cheese bread.
Seafood Saute'
Scallops, steamed clams, shrimp & mussels sautéed in garlic butter, white wine and garnished with scallions. Served with Mo's clam chowder or our original cabbage and shrimp dinner salad and garlic cheese bread.
Baked Oysters
7 Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters baked to perfection. Served with Mo's clam chowder or our original cabbage and shrimp dinner salad and garlic cheese bread.
Grilled Yaquina Bay Oysters
5 Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters lightly breaded & grilled.
Halibut Steak Dinner
Salmon Steak Dinner
Cod Steak Dinner
Red Snapper
6oz. Red Snapper grilled or blackened.
Cod - Tacos
Three tacos, served with Mo's clam chowder or our original cabbage and shrimp dinner salad. Cod, lightly breaded and grilled, served with cabbage and homemade jalapeño-cilantro sauce. Crispy Halibut, served with cabbage and homemade jalapeño-cilantro sauce. Salmon, blackened and grilled, served with cabbage and homemade chipotle aioli sauce in a corn tortilla.
Salmon - Tacos
Shrimp - Tacos
Seafood Sandwiches
Big Halibut Sandwich
6oz. Alaska Halibut steak lightly breaded and grilled, served on ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
6oz. Wild Salmon Filet blackened and grilled served on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Cod and Bacon Wrap
Alaskan cod, bacon, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla and served with our homemade jalepeño cilantro sauce.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Oregon pink shrimp tossed with mayo, diced green onion and celery served on a bun grilled with garlic cheese butter. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Oregon Oyster Burger
Two fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters grilled to perfection. Served on a bun grilled with garlic cheese butter, lettuce and homemade tartar sauce. Served with choice of side. Sides: cup of chowder, cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Grilled Cod Burger
Alaskan cod steak lightly breaded, grilled and served on a bungrilledwith garlic cheese butter, lettuce and homemade tartar sauce.
Grilled Tuna Salad Sandwich "Donwich"
Albacore tuna salad and real cheddar grilled on french bread. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Grilled Shrimp Salad Sandwich "Brucewich"
Shrimp salad and real cheddar grilled on french bread. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Pasta
Flatlanders
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb fresh ground Angus Chuck blend grilled and topped with two strips of bacon, real melted cheddar served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.
Hamburger
1/3 lb fresh ground Angus Chuck blend grilled and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.
Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Veggie Burger
'Beyond Burger', Grilled vegetarian patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Sweet potato fries. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.
Grilled Chicken Burger
Grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and dill pickles.
Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich
Real cheddar, Swiss and Monterey Jack grilled on french bread and served with potato chips.
Hotdog
An all beef 'Hebrew National' hot dog served on a toasted bun with potato chips.
Chili Dog
An all beef 'Hebrew National' hot dog served on a toasted bun and smothered in our homemade chili. Served with real cheddar and onions.
Desserts
Marionberry Cobbler
Mo's signature homemade dessert served warm $6.95, with vanilla ice cream $7.95
Vanilla Ice Cream
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
A Mo's signature recipe.
Brownie Sundae
Covered with vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce and real whipping cream.
Cookie Sundae
Homemade cookie covered in vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce and real whipping cream.
Brownie/Plain
Cookie/Plain
Extras
Fountain Drinks
Non-Carbonated
Hops on Draft
Cans & Bottles
Modelo Especial
Stella Artois
Fat Tire
Corona Extra
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
O'douls
Portland Cider
Ciderboys
Pacific Sparkling Seltzer
White Claw
Rogue Canned Cocktail
Rogue Beach Clean Can
Rogue Beach Clean 4-pack
Sparkle Hops Can
Wine
Clothes
Souvenirs
Dining Ware
Food/Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family friendly Oregon Coast seafood.
657 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365