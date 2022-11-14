Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clearwater Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

325 Bay Blvd

Newport, OR 97365

Order Again

Popular Items

Rock Cod Fish N Chips
Wild Mushroom Risotto Balls
Umami Brussels Sprouts

Beverages

Bundaburg Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coca-Cola Bottle

$5.00

Dr. Brew Superberry Kombucha

$6.00

Dry Botanical Cucumber

$5.00

Fanta Orange Soda Bottle

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Stewarts Root Beer

$4.00

Wyld CBD Blackberry

$6.00

Red Bull

$3.00

San pellegrino

$8.00

Specialty Mocktails

Blackberry Mint Cooler

$7.00

Blood Orange Lemonade

$6.00

Lavendar Lemonade

$6.00

Ruby Red Spritz

$7.00

Spritzer - Lavendar

$6.00

Spritzer - Strawberry

$6.00

Stawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

325 G&T

$15.00

Amber Dream

$13.00

Bourbon Bramble

$14.00

Brown Sugar Irish Coffee

$18.00

Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey, brown sugar syrup, hot coffee, house whipped cream, biscotti

Clearwater

$11.00

Backdrop Vodka, lavender syrup, pressed lemon and lime juice

Cocktail For a Cause

$17.00Out of stock

Cucumber Basil Martini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Four Roses Manhattan

$15.00

Huckleberry Lemondrop

$12.00Out of stock

Wild Roots Huckleberry Vodka, pressed lemon juice, simple syrup, sugar rim

Moscow Mule - Specialty

$14.00

Newport Negroni

$16.00

Peach Rye Lemonade

$13.00

Redemption Rye Whiskey, Peach Wildroots Vodka, pressed lemon juice, house lemonade, honey syrup

Pomegranate Bliss Mojito

$13.00

Rosemary Derby

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, pressed grapefruit juice, house rosemary honey syrup

Summertime Margarita

$13.00

White Rye

$14.00

Watermelon Martini

$12.00

Coffee Old Fashioned

$15.00

Jefferson Sazerac

$16.00

Avion Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

Dead Guy Punch

$15.00

Appetizers -

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$9.00

Quinoa-crusted, Chipotle Ranch

Calamari

Calamari

$17.00

Cajun Aioli

Chicken Lettuce Cups

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$16.00

Chicken, butter lettuce, marcona almonds, cashews, apples, water chestnuts, green onions, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce, puffed rice

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$15.00

crispy shrimp tossed in sriracha aioli

Family Style French Fries

Family Style French Fries

$8.00
Heirloom Tomato Crab Burrata

Heirloom Tomato Crab Burrata

$21.00

Burrata, Crab Meat, Balsamic Pearls, Blood Orange Balsamic

Miso Chicken Wings

Miso Chicken Wings

$16.00

Marinated chicken drumettes, sesame seeds, chipotle ranch

Pan Fried Oysters

Pan Fried Oysters

$16.00

Parmesan, herbs, panko, pickled jalapenos, tartar sauce

Pink Shrimp Ceviche

Pink Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Pink shrimp, avocado, cucumber, radish, onion, jalapeno, lettuce, cilantro, fresh squeezed citrus, flour tortilla chips

Spicy Tuna and Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna and Crispy Rice

$12.00

Fresno Chili, cilantro, Tamari

Steakhouse Meatballs

Steakhouse Meatballs

$9.00

Prime beef family recipe

Tuna Poke Tacos

Tuna Poke Tacos

$16.00

marcona almonds, seaweed salad, crispy wonton shells

Umami Brussels Sprouts

Umami Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Miso, garlic, tamari, parmesan cheese

Wild Mushroom Risotto Balls

Wild Mushroom Risotto Balls

$8.00

Gouda, parmesan cheese, truffle oil

Salads -

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, grilled corn, black beans, tortilla strips, barbeque ranch, fried onions

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$24.00

King Salmon, parmesan crisps, avocado, cucumbers, house Caesar dressing GF

Chopped Cobb Salad

Chopped Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese, bacon, shrimp, avocado, deviled egg, balsamic dressing

Farm Salad

Farm Salad

$16.00

Skirt Steak, romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, pico de gallo, pasilla chili, mozzarella, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro dressing

House Caesar Salad

House Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan crisps, house Caesar dressing

Sesame Chicken Salad

Sesame Chicken Salad

$16.00

Ginger poached shredded chicken, napa cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, mixed greens, roasted cashews, tangerines, wontons, spicy sesame vinaigrette

Soups -

Cup Chowder

$6.00

Bacon Onion Celery Oregano Bay leaves Butter Flour Clams

Bowl Chowder

$8.00

Bacon Onion Celery Oregano Bay leaves Butter Flour Clams ALLERGY ALERT: dairy, gluten, onion, clams

Quart Chowder

$24.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Burgers and Sandwiches -

Clearwater burger

Clearwater burger

$17.00

Angus beef, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, tomato, arugula, onion aioli, bread and butter pickles, brioche bun

Crab and Shrimp Melt

Crab and Shrimp Melt

$26.00

Pink shrimp, crab, jack cheese, tartar sauce, brioche bread

Halibut Sandwich

Halibut Sandwich

$21.00

Panko-crusted halibut, tomato, tartar sauce, coleslaw, bread and butter pickles, brioche bun

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$21.00

King Salmon, avocado, white cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, pickled jalapeno, tartar sauce, brioche bun

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$19.00

Sourdough, parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, albacore tuna salad, bread and butter pickles, avocado

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

House made patty, avocado, pice de gallo, white cheddar, lettuce, basil pesto aioli, brioche bun

Wild Burger

Wild Burger

$19.00

Burger patty made with new Zealand elk, wild boar, bison and wagyu beef, caramelized onion and bacon relish, jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Entrees -

Catch of the Day

$32.00
Chicken Pesto Pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Linguini, diced chicken, garlic, pesto, cream, brussels sprouts, roasted pistachios

Chinook Curry Salmon

Chinook Curry Salmon

$32.00

Curry sauce, mango papaya salsa, bok choy, chinook salmon, crispy sticky rice

Cilantro Miso Steak

Cilantro Miso Steak

$36.00

Medium filet, cilantro miso, carrots, broccolini, quinoa, corn, red bell pepper, asparagus

Coconut Curry Seafood Stew

Coconut Curry Seafood Stew

$29.00

Halibut, cod, salmon, shrimp, clams, scallops, green beans, tomato, cream, coconut milk, rice pilaf

Crab and Garlic Noodles

Crab and Garlic Noodles

$30.00

Crab, garlic soba noodles, scallions, parmesan cheese, bean sprouts, red bell peppers, snow peas, yakisoba sauce

Crispy Rock Cod Tacos

Crispy Rock Cod Tacos

$18.00

Beer battered rock cod, pico de gallo, guacamole, hot garlic habanero cream sauce, spicy pumpkins sauce, cilantro cream

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$46.00

8 oz filet mignon, spinach, potatoes au gratin, whiskey shallot sauce, crispy onions

Linguini & Meatballs

$22.00

Steak house meatballs, marinara, parmesan cheese

Cilantro Miso Vegetables

Cilantro Miso Vegetables

$21.00

Bok Choy, brussels sprouts, red peppers, broccolini, asparagus, carrots, cilantro miso sauce, crispy sticky rice

Rock Cod Fish N Chips

Rock Cod Fish N Chips

$16.00

beer battered rock rod, pineapple cabbage coleslaw with poppy seeds, tartar sauce

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Linguini noodles, Salmon, halibut, cod, shrimp, scallops, peas, parmesan, cajun cream sauce

Seared Jumbo Scallops

$38.00

Sea scallops, green pea risotto, blood orange balsamic

Surf & Turf

$40.00

4 oz petit filet mignon, twice-cooked mashed potatoes, mushroom sauce, crispy onions & sauteed jumbo prawns, asparagus, truffle angel hair pasta, port wine reduction

Kids Menu -

Kids (1) Cheesburger Slider

Kids (1) Cheesburger Slider

$9.00
Kids (2) Cheeseburger Sliders

Kids (2) Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00
Kids Butter Pasta

Kids Butter Pasta

$9.00
Kids Cheese Ravioli

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

cheese ravioli, four cheese sauce

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sourdough, white cheddar cheese, cheddar cheese

Kids Mac n' Cheese

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$9.00

Elbow macaroni, cheese sauce

Kids pretzel and cheese

Kids pretzel and cheese

$6.00

Desserts -

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Chocolate brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate syrup, caramel syrup

Salted Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding

$11.00

Brioche bread, caramel, bourbon caramel sauce, heath bar crunch, salt

Carrot Cake Waffle

$11.00

Carrot Cake batter, raisins, walnuts

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here to make memories one meal at a time. Open for lunch and dinner daily with indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout and delivery

Website

Location

325 Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365

Directions

