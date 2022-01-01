Go
Toast

The Corner Station Deli

A small town deli with fresh and delicious sandwiches, soups, salads and signature drinks. A 1924 original car service station turned deli and co-op located right on highway 89. Come give us a try and experience the nostalgia and great food for yourself!

111 S State St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Big Rig$6.99
Buttered White Sub Roll, 2 Sausage Paties, Bacon, 2 Eggs, American Cheese, Salt & Pepper
Chicken Bacon Ranch$4.50
Ciabatta, Ranch, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, S&P, Panini Grilled.
Fountain Soda$1.00
Hash Brown$1.00
Potato Chips$1.29
Turkey Bacon Avocado$4.50
Ciabatta roll, Ranch, Turkey, Bacon Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Avocado, S&P
Cheese Steak$5.50
Steak Roll, Mayo, Roast Beef, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Grilled with Garlic Butter.
T.B.A. Bagel$5.79
Asiago Cheese Bagel, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone, Salt & Pepper
Grandma Alta's Potato Salad$2.99
Create Your Own$4.00
Choose your Meat, Cheese, Bread, Sauces, and Veggies
See full menu

Location

111 S State St

Fairview UT

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stanley's Triangle Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Home Plate Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Das Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast and lunch done as only Germans can do it. Homemade soups, sausages, brats, fresh salads and desserts that speak of another time. Come in and enjoy!

Roots 89 Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston